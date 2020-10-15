NICKMERCS’ Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War settings

The controller king is ready to play the next CoD title.

NICKMERCS may have gained a lot of his popularity by playing Fortnite, but in the past year, his dedication to Call of Duty has helped him expand his brand even further.

While Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War doesn’t release until November, NICKMERCS has already spent time playing the game in early access testing during a stream that was sponsored by Activision.

With the game’s second beta weekend beginning today and running until Oct. 19, it might be worthwhile to see how NICKMERCS sets up his game as you prepare to marathon a weekend of playing Cold War before you have to wait another month to play it again.

Here are NICKMERCS’ settings for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

NICKMERCS’ sensitivity settings

Horizontal Stick Sens

6 Vertical Stick Sens

6 Deadzone

0.15 ADS Sens Multiplier (Low Zoom)

1.00 ADS Sens Mutliplier (High Zoom)

1.00 BR Button Layout

Tactical Invert Vertical Look

Disabled Control Vibration

Disabled Aim Assist

Standard

NICKMERCS’ keybinds

Jump

X Crouch/Prone/Slide

O Use/Reload

Square Switch Weapon

Triangle Use Tactical Equipment

L1 Use Lethal Equipment

R1 ADS

L2 Fire Weapon

R2 Sprint

L3 Melee

R3 Armor Plate

Triangle Toggle Firing Mode

Left on Pad

NICKMERCS’ video settings