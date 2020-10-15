NICKMERCS’ Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War settings

NICKMERCS may have gained a lot of his popularity by playing Fortnite, but in the past year, his dedication to Call of Duty has helped him expand his brand even further.
While Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War doesn’t release until November, NICKMERCS has already spent time playing the game in early access testing during a stream that was sponsored by Activision.
With the game’s second beta weekend beginning today and running until Oct. 19, it might be worthwhile to see how NICKMERCS sets up his game as you prepare to marathon a weekend of playing Cold War before you have to wait another month to play it again.
Here are NICKMERCS’ settings for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.
NICKMERCS’ sensitivity settings
|Horizontal Stick Sens
6
|Vertical Stick Sens
6
|Deadzone
0.15
|ADS Sens Multiplier (Low Zoom)
1.00
|ADS Sens Mutliplier (High Zoom)
1.00
|BR Button Layout
Tactical
|Invert Vertical Look
Disabled
|Control Vibration
Disabled
|Aim Assist
Standard
NICKMERCS’ keybinds
|Jump
X
|Crouch/Prone/Slide
O
|Use/Reload
Square
|Switch Weapon
Triangle
|Use Tactical Equipment
L1
|Use Lethal Equipment
R1
|ADS
L2
|Fire Weapon
R2
|Sprint
L3
|Melee
R3
|Armor Plate
Triangle
|Toggle Firing Mode
Left on Pad
NICKMERCS’ video settings
|Brightness
52.00
|Field of View
107.00
|Framerate Limit
Custom
|Texture Res
Very Low
|Texture Filter
Low
|Particle Quality
Low
|Bullet Impacts
Enabled
|Tessalation
Disabled
|Shadow Map Res
Low
|Cache Spot Shadows
Enabled
|Cache Sun Shadows
Enabled
|Ambient Occlusion
Disabled
|Anti-Aliasing
Off
|World Motion Blur
Disabled
|Weapon Motion Blur
Disabled