NICKMERCS’ Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War settings

The controller king is ready to play the next CoD title.

Max Miceli
Image via FaZe Clan

NICKMERCS may have gained a lot of his popularity by playing Fortnite, but in the past year, his dedication to Call of Duty has helped him expand his brand even further.

While Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War doesn’t release until November, NICKMERCS has already spent time playing the game in early access testing during a stream that was sponsored by Activision.

With the game’s second beta weekend beginning today and running until Oct. 19, it might be worthwhile to see how NICKMERCS sets up his game as you prepare to marathon a weekend of playing Cold War before you have to wait another month to play it again.

Here are NICKMERCS’ settings for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

NICKMERCS’ sensitivity settings

Horizontal Stick Sens
6		Vertical Stick Sens
6		Deadzone
0.15
ADS Sens Multiplier (Low Zoom)
1.00		ADS Sens Mutliplier (High Zoom)
1.00		BR Button Layout
Tactical
Invert Vertical Look
Disabled		Control Vibration
Disabled		Aim Assist
Standard

NICKMERCS’ keybinds

Jump
X		Crouch/Prone/Slide
O		Use/Reload
Square
Switch Weapon
Triangle		Use Tactical Equipment
L1		Use Lethal Equipment
R1
ADS
L2		Fire Weapon
R2		Sprint
L3
Melee
R3		Armor Plate
Triangle		Toggle Firing Mode
Left on Pad

NICKMERCS’ video settings

Brightness
52.00		Field of View
107.00		Framerate Limit
Custom
Texture Res
Very Low		Texture Filter
Low		Particle Quality
Low
Bullet Impacts
Enabled		Tessalation
Disabled		Shadow Map Res
Low
Cache Spot Shadows
Enabled		Cache Sun Shadows
Enabled		Ambient Occlusion
Disabled
Anti-Aliasing
Off		World Motion Blur
Disabled		Weapon Motion Blur
Disabled