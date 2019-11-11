Next Call of Duty: Modern Warfare update looks to fix bug that crashes game after reaching max level

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare fans are working through a love-hate relationship with a game that offers nostalgia and great gun play at the expense of bugs and unbalanced weaponry. But Infinity Ward developers say a fix is on the horizon for a frustrating game-breaking bug.

Infinity Ward co-design director of multiplayer Joe Cecot responded to a disheartened player on Twitter today whose game kept crashing after hitting a high level. The player claims to have been “unable to play CoD” for three days because they hit “98 officer challenges.”

Joe Cecot on Twitter @Criiss_999 Next update should fix. It’s in the works now but I don’t have an exact time.

This isn’t the only instance of players complaining of the bug. Streamer JoshOG complained on Twitter yesterday that he couldn’t play the game after getting 95 ribbons from the officer challenges.

And Toronto Ultra pro Nicholas “Classic” DiCostanzo has even stopped playing public matches at level 154, fearing his game won’t work if he reaches 155.

Ultra Classic on Twitter When can I start playing pubs again? I’ve been 154 for a minute

While players appreciate Infinity Ward developers’ responsive and attentive nature, some feel that a hotfix should be patched immediately for a bug that prevents fans from playing the game for multiple days.

Although there’s no specific time frame, the bug will likely be fixed in Modern Warfare’s next update.