It’s good to be the King: Newly-retired Scump is keeping it in the CDL family this weekend

Scump may be officially retired from competitive Call of Duty, but it didn’t take long for the Call of Duty League to confirm that the Ginja Ninja will be sticking around in another capacity.

It’s been just two days since Scump’s surprise announcement that he was retiring midseason as opposed to after the league year, but the CDL announced its Major Two watch party hosts in a tweet this afternoon and it contains one very familiar face among the crowd.

Your Major II #CDLWatchParty is SET!



Some BIG names to keep tabs on below! Be sure to see when your favorite streamer is going live to watch along during the remainder of the qualifiers starting this weekend and the tournament in Boston 👀 pic.twitter.com/gfcbNc4EiQ — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) January 19, 2023

Scump leads the pack as one of the watch party hosts, meaning he will be co-streaming the matches as an official partner with the CDL. The Ginja Ninja will be re-streaming the CDL feed and adding his own commentary over the matches on his Twitch channel.

Related: CoD’s King-sized hole: Who can replace Scump as the face of the CDL?

The longtime OpTic SMG slayer shocked the CoD esports world by announcing his early retirement on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Previously, he announced that this would be his final season, but plans changed and the CDL veteran decided to make the switch to full-time content creation a bit early.

OpTic Texas got off to a rough start at Major One, further forcing Scump’s decision to hang it up now rather than later. He’s been replaced on the roster by Dashy, who was previously benched from the team, to join up with Shotzzy, Huke, and iLLeY as they attempt to regain past glory this season.

Even if Scump is not competing any longer, it’s good to know that the G.O.A.T. will be sticking around and continuing to be a part of the CDL in some capacity.

This weekend’s CDL Major Two online qualifier action begins this Friday, Jan. 20 with three matches, including Scump’s OpTic Texas vs. Seattle Surge at 3:30pm CT.