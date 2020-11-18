New York Subliners to host a $100,000 Call of Duty: Warzone tournament in December

The Call of Duty League’s New York Subliners announced a new Warzone tournament last night called NYSL’s $100,000 WarzoneMania.

Twenty teams will compete for the big prize pool on Dec. 10 and 12, including eight teams that have had their captains voted on by the fans.

Vikkstar, Symfuhny, Swagg, and NYSL’s own Clayster are just some of the stars confirmed to be included. NYSL will then select the remaining 12 captains to fill out the field that will fight it out in CoD’s battle royale.

The 20 team captains will participate in a special live draft on Dec. 1, selecting from a pool that includes “some of the top players and content creators from the Call of Duty community, all of who have been assembled specifically for this competition,” according to NYSL’s ownership company Andbox.

The draft will be hosted by Chris Puckett and be streamed on Twitch, adding even more hype to the excitement before the players drop from the plane and into Verdansk.

In addition to the $100,000 prize pool, Andbox said $25,000 will be given away in the form of prizes throughout the course of the tournament.