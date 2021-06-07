New York Subliners take down Dallas Empire 3-2 in 2021 Call of Duty League Stage 4 match

Just when it looked like the Dallas Empire were going to notch a big win in today’s Call of Duty League matchup vs. the New York Subliners, New York went on a 6-1 round win streak in game five Standoff Search and Destroy to close the series out 3-2.

This is New York’s first win over Dallas since the CDL started play in early 2020. This was also a big win for Clayster, who was a member of Dallas’ CDL Championship team in the 2020 season, giving him his first victory over his former team.

“We call it the revenge tour,” Clayster told CDL host Lottie Van-Praag after New York’s big win.

GGs Empire We iced up last map. Had to get it done for Clay. LFG😤#NYSL — NYSL Mack (@MackMelts) June 6, 2021

Mack stole the show for New York, though, dropping two separate 40-kill games in the series’ two Hardpoint games on his way to an overall 1.27 K/D. HyDra, who tweeted Friday that he woke up sick before the Subliners’ series vs. Florida, fought through his illness and posted a 1.16 K/D to help New York to a 3-0 record in Stage Four group play.

This is going to be a series the Dallas Empire think about long after the Subliners closed it out. Dallas had a 3-0 lead in game five, Standoff Search and Destroy, before allowing New York to go on a 6-1 run to end it. There were moments in the series’ two Hardpoints where Dallas had a chance to steal a game, including an 80-point lead in game one against one of the best Hardpoint teams in the CDL—but were unable to.

Despite the loss, this was the best Dallas have looked since placing Vivid into the lineup prior to the start of Stage Four last month. Shotzzy again led Dallas with a 1.13 K/D while Vivid had his best series as a member of the Empire with a 1.04 K/D, including a 32-19 statline in Dallas’ victory on Garrison Control.

Dallas will be back in action Saturday, June 12 at 5pm CT when they take on the Florida Mutineers in the Empire’s last series of Stage Four group play.

New York take on the London Royal Ravens on Friday, June 11 at 2pm CT. The Subliners will face off against the Toronto Ultra on Sunday, June 13 at 3:30pm CT in one of Stage Four’s biggest matchups.