New York Subliners stun Chicago Huntsmen in online 2020 Call of Duty League Chicago Home Series

The last-place team has taken out the top team.

Coming into the Chicago Home Series, the New York Subliners sat in a tie for last place in the Call of Duty League. So on paper, their matchup against the first-place Chicago Huntsmen would seem to be one-sided.

New York came out strong, however, and took the first two maps, putting the Huntsmen in danger of a sweep. Chicago began their comeback on Gun Runner Domination, where they won by six points.

After another close win on Hackney Yard Hardpoint, the series was locked at two games apiece. The final game, Rammaza Search and Destroy, determined who would move on to the Group A qualifier match and who would drop to the first knockout match.

In one of the biggest upsets of the season, the Subliners pulled out the win, sending the Huntsmen to the losers bracket against the London Royal Ravens. New York faces Atlanta tomorrow.

In Group B, the Seattle Surge and Dallas Empire defeated the Los Angeles Guerrillas and OpTic Gaming Los Angeles, respectively. Matches will resume at 12pm CT tomorrow.