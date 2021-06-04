New York Subliners mount comeback, defeat Florida Mutineers in 2021 Call of Duty League Stage 4 group play

New York take down Florida in an early contender for best match of Stage Four.

The Florida Mutineers and New York Subliners went blow for blow during their Call of Duty League match in what felt like a heavyweight championship fight. Ultimately, New York delivered the knockout punch with a 6-2 win on Express Search and Destroy to clinch the series.

Clayster and Asim led the way for the Subliners during the decisive game five win, posting 8-3 and 11-4 statlines, respectively. HyDra also played a huge role in New York’s 250-228 win over Florida on Checkmate Hardpoint to force a fifth game with a 1.35 K/D. Mack was consistent throughout the series leading New York with a 1.08 K/D. This win pushes New York’s record to 2-0 in Stage Four group play after their 3-1 win over the Los Angeles Guerillas last week.

We secure the #NYSL dub, but the fans were the real winners after that series.



GGs @Mutineers, what a game. pic.twitter.com/bOczUJYhVu — NYSL (@Subliners) June 4, 2021

On the other side of the token, this is a heartbreaking loss for Florida. The Mutineers were up 2-1 and had a chance to close out the match during the Checkmate Hardpoint before New York extended the series. Skyz led the way for Florida with a 1.28 K/D across the five games.

This match appeared extremely even coming in and it did not disappoint. Both of these teams look to be solidly in the top five of the CDL heading into the season’s home stretch. Even with the loss, Florida sit at 2-1 in Stage Four group play and have shown to be one of the better teams in the league lately.

New York will be back in action when they take on the Dallas Empire Sunday at 5pm CT to end week two of Stage Four. Florida will cap off their weekend when they face off against the Los Angeles Guerillas tomorrow at 2pm CT.