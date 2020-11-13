New York Subliners and Metro by T-Mobile launch Call of Duty hotline

Call of Duty players have the opportunity to ask the New York Subliners for advice on how to improve their skills following the launch of Black Ops Cold War.

The Call of Duty League’s New York Subliners and Metro by T-Mobile have teamed up to create the Subliners Cold War Hotline, a direct connection between fans and the professional players. CoD pros Clayster, ZooMaa, Mack, and Hydra will listen to the messages in a few days and will create a video answering fan questions.

Wish you could learn to play just like the pros?



Introducing the Subliners #ColdWar Hotline presented by@MetroByTMobile



Call now and leave a voicemail so you can get real advice

from @ZooMaa @MackMelts @Clayster and @HyDrAnml.

Offer wont last long.



Call (205)433-9449 today. pic.twitter.com/FzDFp4AVyH — NYSL (@Subliners) November 13, 2020

Clayster, in particular, has years of experience and several world titles under his belt. But the gameplay knowledge from all of these pros can help any player improve, especially in the new Cold War multiplayer experience.

HyDra is considered one of the best French players and made a name for himself in the amateur scene last year before joining the Subliners last month. Clayster won the inaugural Call of Duty League Championship with the Dallas Empire in August and has now taken his talents to New York for 2021. ZooMaa and Mack both played for the Subliners last season and helped the team win a Home Series event. The new lineup has a solid chance of making a run for the championship next year and can help struggling players dominate their enemies.

Fans can call (205)-433-9449 and leave their messages for the pros to answer in a few days. The team will create a video answering the questions, which will be an excellent resource for anyone trying to improve.