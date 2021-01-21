New York Subliners adds Diamondcon to starting Call of Duty League roster

The New York Subliners moved Conor “Diamondcon” Johst into its starting Call of Duty League lineup today in response to ZooMaa retiring earlier this week. Diamondcon was the first player announced on the org’s academy team last month and proved himself in the Challengers Scouting Series in December.

Call of Duty veteran ZooMaa announced earlier this week that he's stepping away from professional CoD in response to a returning hand injury. The injury made it tough for him to compete at a professional level and ZooMaa decided that retiring for the “foreseeable future” was the best option for his health.

It's his turn to shine. 💎@Diamondcon_ joins the starting roster as we enter the Kickoff Classic this weekend. Welcome to the @CODLeague. #NYSL #CDL2021 pic.twitter.com/4b2Ln661Ep — NYSL (@Subliners) January 21, 2021

This left the Subliners with an open spot on its starting roster just weeks before the beginning of the 2021 Call of Duty League season. But the Subliners already had two players signed to its academy roster who could fill the void.

Clayster, another veteran Call of Duty player on the Subliners roster, explained how Diamondcon will allow Mack to return to a submachine gun role. He also made it clear that this wasn't about directly replacing ZooMaa, but working with the available options.

Mack has been trying to run a sub since before this season. This move for Con allows us to shift Mack to sub and then we need a 2nd AR/3rd Sub, Con fit that perfectly. It’s not about a direct replacement for Tom, that’s impossible, it’s working with the hand we’re dealt. — NYSL Clayster (@Clayster) January 21, 2021

Many fans are thrilled to see another amateur player make it into the professional league and Diamondcon is excited about the opportunity.

Diamondcon will make his professional debut with the New York Subliners during the Kickoff Classic on Jan. 23. The Subliners will face the Dallas Empire in the first fan-voted showmatch of the event.