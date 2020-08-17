New Operator, Velikan, joins Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare this week

Another new Shadow Company Operator, Velikan, joins the roster of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone this week.

Velikan is described as “a shadow of a shadow” and “an Operator shrouded in mystery,” which likely means that they’re someone that Call of Duty players might already be familiar with under a new moniker.

Image via Activision

The 10-item Velikan bundle includes his “Megalith” skin, two Legendary blueprints, a finishing move, a vehicle skin, a battle horn, a calling card, and more.

This week’s playlist update for Multiplayer includes a mode called Faceoff, which features Hardpoint and Grind played in three-vs-three on Gunfight maps. Another new moshpit mode includes Oil Rig, Suldal Harbor, Cheshire Park, Hovec Sawmill, and Khandor Hideout for a mix of deathmatch and objective modes.

Cyber Attack Pro also returns this week, offering a variant on the game mode that doesn’t require revives. Instead, players respawn to enable “more frenetic gameplay.”

For Warzone, Battle Royale Solos, Duos, Trios, Quads, and Blood Money Trios are available, and Gulag loadouts will include assault rifles and submachine guns.