A minor Modern Warfare 3 update just went live today, fixing an annoying bugged challenge and balancing one overtuned weapon just a tad.

The Cryptid Bootcamp event in CoD: MW3 has several challenges for players to complete, but one of them was bugged since it began earlier this week. This update fixed it so that a number of weapons can now be used to complete it and earn the reward.

MW3 update today: Feb. 16 patch notes

Let’s finish it now. Image via Activision

The challenge asks players to “get 50 operator kills with the Marksman Rifle Conversion Aftermarket Part equipped,” which is innocuous enough as it is, and the challenge was previously only working with the JAK Rifle Beholder Kit for the Tyr handgun.

Now that the fix has been deployed, players can also use the JAK Signal Burst on the DM56 and Full-Auto Conversion Kit for the MCW 6.8 to finish the challenge and earn the “Prophetic Squish” weapon charm.

The charm is just one reward as finishing all eight challenges will unlock the final prize, the “Cryptid” blueprint for the Sidewinder battle rifle, which comes with its own unique camo design and pre-determined attachments.

Elsewhere, the TAQ Evolvere LMG has seen a bit of balancing. The 7.62 ammunition attachment had an issue that was causing recoil to not function as intended but has been fixed. The 5.56 Ammunition, meanwhile, has been balanced to bring decreases to its aim down sight movement speed, maximum damage, and some damage multipliers, and but also had its vertical recoil control increased by 40 percent.

Check out the full patch notes on the CoD website for more information.