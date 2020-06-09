New leaked image hints at Call of Duty Black Ops as next title

A new leaked image seems to suggest that Call of Duty 2020 will be called Call of Duty Black Ops.

Call of Duty fans supposedly found the alpha patch files for Call of Duty 2020 on a PlayStation Database website, which contains a lot of information on the upcoming title. The game is called The Red Door on the website, which is likely a placeholder or code.

Data miners have reportedly found references to the campaign, multiplayer, zombies mode, and a possible Warzone option. A Twitter user claims to have found The Red Door on their PS4, but this is unconfirmed.

The Call of Duty 2020 logo is also reportedly hidden among the files. A Twitter user posted the picture that seems to confirm the next Call of Duty is called Call of Duty Black Ops, but this could also change before the game’s actual release.

Popular Call of Duty YouTuber TheGamingRevolution said the leaked Black Ops logo is from April and that it could be a placeholder for the final title. Several other leaks have suggested that CoD 2020 will be called Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, but it’s all speculation at this point.

The leaked image features a document in the background with a 1976 date, which lines up with the Cold War, so the new evidence does back up previous leaks.

Treyarch has not released any official information on Call of Duty 2020, but that could change this week with the PlayStation 5 games reveal, “The Future of Gaming.” It’s unconfirmed if any CoD 2020 news will be included in this livestream, however. The presentation will go live on June 11 at 3pm CT.