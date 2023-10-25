New leak teases exclusive Modern Warfare 3 skin earned by eating cheap pizza

Gaming and snacking go hand in hand, and Call of Duty knows it. Just wipe your fingers before getting your controller all greasy, please.

This is good advice for those looking to capitalize on an upcoming promotion between Modern Warfare 3 and Little Caesars, an American pizza chain known for their cheap “Hot N Ready” pizzas as low as $6 a pie.

Someone in my discord leak the Little Caesar x MW3 Skin lol shit look good #CallofDuty pic.twitter.com/egcfK9Mxxy — Ghost.Midi (Comms Closed) (@GhostDotMidi) October 24, 2023

As part of the partnership, revealed through a post on a Discord server operated by @GhostDotMidi on Twitter, MW3 will add an operator who actually has a “Hot-N-Ready” patch on his tactical combat vest.

The operator is also sporting an orange facemask, a Hot-N-Ready hat, and of course, a pizza cutter strapped to his vest. But it doesn’t end there. If you look closely, you can see what looks like boneless buffalo wings strapped to his belt.

The skin is just ridiculous, but its ridiculousness combined with its rarity will likely make it a hit among CoD fans. The skin isn’t official yet but the leak seems legitimate, and will likely become available with some kind of pizza purchase from Little Caesars as part of the promotion.

Last year’s food partnership skin for Modern Warfare 2 was with Burger King, and the “Burger Town” operator became the stuff of legend. It’s safe to expect this Little Caesars skin to be something similar.

If this year’s skin is similar to the Burger King one, purchases at Little Caesars may also include double XP tokens and other in-game consumable items, but that bit of information is unknown at this point in time.

Official info about the pizza partnership should be coming soon. MW3 launches on Nov. 10 with early campaign access kicking off on Nov. 2, so there are a couple of weeks left to grab your pizzaboy while you can so he can take on the likes of Snoop Dogg and Nicki Minaj at launch.

