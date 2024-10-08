New Black Ops 6 trailer recaps the bonkers story so far, and it ‘only gets wilder from here’

Call of Duty is more than just a multiplayer shooter, and there’s no better example than the campaign storyline of the Black Ops franchise.

With Black Ops 6 on the way, Activision has posted a video detailing “the story so far” in the Black Ops campaigns. It’s quite a truncated recap, but worth watching nonetheless to re-live some of the moments from Black Ops, Black Ops 2, and Black Ops Cold War, leading up to BO6’s campaign that takes place in 1991.

Buckle up. This story only gets wilder from here 😲 pic.twitter.com/Aak2nIE0so — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 8, 2024

It all started back in 2010 with the original Black Ops, full of shocking moments, incredible twists, and “what do the numbers mean, Mason?!” It’s gotten more and more wild ever since, but according to the powers that be, it “only gets wilder from here.”

BO6 will feature real world characters like Bill Clinton and Saddam Hussein, who looks to be a central focus of the campaign, according to the game’s launch trailer that dropped yesterday. Similarly, BO1 had an appearance by John F. Kennedy and Cold War featured Ronald Reagan. But the campaign will also have several familiar faces from Black Ops, including Frank Woods and Russell Adler, and even a tease of Modern Warfare series character Kate Laswell.

The CoD community expressed overwhelming disappointment that the campaign won’t be available ahead of full launch for an early access period, as has been the case with the previous two games, offering players a chance to focus on the campaign ahead of the launch of multiplayer and Zombies. Unfortunately, the campaign will become available at the same time as the other modes when BO6 launches.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and all of its modes release in just under three weeks on Oct. 25 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and on PC via Steam or Battle.net.

