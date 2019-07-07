Nagafen to replace SpaceLy on Gen.G’s Call of Duty roster for the rest of the 2019 CWL season

Gen.G has made another change to its starting lineup for the remainder of the 2019 Call of Duty World League season.

Jared “Nagafen” Harrell will return to Gen.G’s active roster in place of Michael “SpaceLy” Schmale, the organization announced today. This move comes less than two weeks after SpaceLy replaced Nagafen following Gen.G’s second-place finish at CWL Anaheim in June.

Gen.G Esports on Twitter We’d like to thank @SpaceLy for joining our CoD team in the last week of the pro league and for helping us secure the 2nd seed in Group A. @Nagafen will be returning to our active roster to finish out the CWL season.

The move to bench Nagafen for SpaceLy was slightly surprising after Gen.G reached the grand finals at CWL Anaheim. But now, fans and pro players are even more confused by the organization’s decision to switch these players again after Gen.G just finished an undefeated week in the CWL Pro League with SpaceLy.

Gen.G also had a flawless record in Search and Destroy during the CWL Pro League when SpaceLy played. The team finished the CWL Pro League in second place in Division A with a 15-7 record.

Spacely – Mike on Twitter @ZooMaa They have a better understanding of their system/teamwork with naga

Nagafen will now resume playing alongside Chance “Maux” Moncivaez, Michael “MajorManiak” Szymaniak, Colt “Havok” McLendon, and Dylan “Envoy” Hannon. This same lineup earned a top eight placing at CWL Fort Worth in March, a top six finish at CWL London in May, and came in second at CWL Anaheim.

Gen.G and Nagafen will return to action at the CWL Pro League Playoffs, which start on July 19. The team’s first match is against Splyce.