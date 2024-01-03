Nadia claims she’s ‘blacklisted’ from Warzone tournaments due to bikini pictures

Nadia Amine’s return to Call of Duty proved to be short-lived, as the streamer claimed today she’s been “completely blacklisted” from competing in Warzone tournaments due to posting bikini pictures.

In 2022, Nadia rose to fame as a Warzone streamer, but didn’t do so without facing controversy around every corner. It all started at the Warzone 2 and MW2 reveal event, where she was accused of cheating. The origins of this rumor were found to be a joke, but it spurred a lengthy saga of content creators calling her out.

Nadia is just one of the several content creators to be accused of cheating.

When the streamer was subsequently shadow-banned from Warzone, it added more fuel to the fire. But Nadia didn’t back down, and she even poked fun at the cheating accusations by creating content around the rumors, only resulting in higher viewership numbers.

In June 2023, Nadia left CoD behind to create private content on OnlyFans’ competitor FanHouse, although not creating any content containing nudity. Warzone community members already held disdain for the streamer because of the previous accusations, but this decision pushed them over the age. Nadia backtracked, and returned to competing in Warzone 3, but her return was not met with open arms.

Nadia allegedly ‘blacklisted’ from competing in Warzone

On Jan. 3, Nadia claimed she was “completely black listed from playing call of duty tournaments all for posting bikini pictures, never posted nudity one in my life. but again, the guys in the cod community can post their bare ass on social media.”

Previously, Nadia called out Activision in a deleted Tweet for not inviting her to the Modern Warfare 3 reveal event because of bikini pictures.

However, the streamer went on to participate in the OpTic $200,000 tournament in December, which was sanctioned by Activision, raising questions over her blacklist claims.

When CoD content creator Modern Warzone asked about the issue, Nadia responded, “I can’t think of anything else I have done. you have seen me every day on the game, I barley do any irl anymore, and when I do it’s in my home not in a hot tub or any type of ‘sexual content’. when I reached out, I heard nothing back, and I reached out to multiple reps.”

Dot Esports has reached out to Nadia for comment.