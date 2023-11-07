MWZ vs. DMZ: Most notable differences between Modern Warfare 3 extraction and Zombies modes

Just a few days prior to the launch of Modern Warfare 3, the Call of Duty developers provided an extensive look at the returning Zombies mode, also known as MWZ—and boy, does it look very similar to the DMZ mode introduced in MW2.

While DMZ fans may be disappointed in the lack of major updates coming with the launch of MW3, they will at least have a new experience that will feel very familiar. Both modes will have an open-world environment with lots of PvE opportunities, and players are tasked with completing contracts and missions before extracting under a limited time.

Let’s take a deep look at both MWZ and DMZ in MW3, and what the key differences between the two modes will be.

All similarities between DMZ and MWZ in MW3

Operators and gear

When it comes to loadouts, operators, and weapons, DMZ and MWZ are almost identical:

Players have access to three operators, each with their own specific collection of “On-Soldier” gear, including a backpack, gas mask, armor plate carrier, and self-revive kit.

Players have a Contraband Stash of weapons they’ve exfilled that they can deploy with.

Players have up to three Insured Weapon slots, which will return if lost in a deployment after a cooldown.

Missions and contracts

Mission progression and in-game contract completion are very similar in both DMZ and MWZ:

Players can complete in-game contracts they can find on the map to earn currency: money in DMZ or Zombie Essence in MWZ.

Each mode has a tiered mission system with some loose narrative tie-ins, which reward cosmetics, XP tokens, and items you can take with you in future deployments. Players who complete all three Acts in MWZ will receive a reward that’s “redacted” at this time, according to Activision.

All differences between DMZ and MWZ in MW3

Enemies

While DMZ players have to contend with both enemy AI combatants and opposing player squads, Zombies will only be PvE, though players will have to deal with both the zombies themselves and enemy AI squads of soldiers representing the PMC group Terminus Outcomes.

Multiple squads appear to be able to team up to take on “tougher mission objectives,” but it seems that squads of enemy players will not be in Zombies.

Field Upgrades

In DMZ mode, players have access to the traditional Field Upgrades that can be used in core MW3 multiplayer. Players can deploy in with one Field Upgrade and can stash more in their backpack to use later on.

In MWZ, there are six completely different and unique Field Upgrades, but five have to be unlocked through upgrading your player ranks:

Energy Mine : Spawn an explosive, dealing massive damage to enemies who set it off. Medium recharge.

: Spawn an explosive, dealing massive damage to enemies who set it off. Medium recharge. Frenzied Guard : Repair armor to full and force all enemies in the area to target you for 10 seconds. Enemy kills repair armor during this time. Slow recharge.

: Repair armor to full and force all enemies in the area to target you for 10 seconds. Enemy kills repair armor during this time. Slow recharge. Healing Aura : Heal all players immediately (and in Last Stand). Slow recharge.

: Heal all players immediately (and in Last Stand). Slow recharge. Frost Blast : Damage enemies with the initial blast and slow those that enter the area of effect. Medium recharge.

: Damage enemies with the initial blast and slow those that enter the area of effect. Medium recharge. Aether Shroud : Become invisible to zombies. Medium recharge.

: Become invisible to zombies. Medium recharge. Tesla Storm: For 10 seconds, lightning connects to other players, stunning and damaging normal enemies. Slow recharge.

Acquisitions and Schematics

MWZ players, following a “few successful missions,” will be able to take Acquisitions into their deployments. Acquisitions are single-use items that can give you a significant advantage during an MWZ deployment.

Aetherium Crystals : These are used to upgrade your Pack-a-Punch weapon.

: These are used to upgrade your Pack-a-Punch weapon. Aether Tools: These upgrade your currently held weapon to a rarer form. The rarer the form, the more impressive damage the weapon inflicts.

Schematics are highly sought-after plans that permanently allow you to craft Acquisitions. There are exceptionally rare Schematics that will allow you to “craft some of the most arcane and powerful weaponry ever seen,” called Wonder Weapons.

Perks

The Vest, Gloves, Boots, and Gear Perk system in DMZ and core multiplayer will not be featured in MWZ. Instead, players can receive perks and boosts by finding or crafting a Perk-a-Cola:

Deadshot Daiquiri : ADS (aiming down sight) moves to enemy’s critical location. Removes scope sway.

: ADS (aiming down sight) moves to enemy’s critical location. Removes scope sway. Death Perception : Obscured enemies, chests, resources, and item drops are more easily spotted.

: Obscured enemies, chests, resources, and item drops are more easily spotted. Elemental Pop : Every bullet you fire has a small chance to apply a random Ammo Mod effect.

: Every bullet you fire has a small chance to apply a random Ammo Mod effect. Jugger-Nog : Increases maximum health.

: Increases maximum health. PHD Flopper : Diving to prone triggers an explosion. The explosion increases the higher you fall. Immunity from fall damage while diving. Immunity from area-of-effect damage from weapons you are using.

: Diving to prone triggers an explosion. The explosion increases the higher you fall. Immunity from fall damage while diving. Immunity from area-of-effect damage from weapons you are using. Quick Revive : Reduce the health regeneration delay time by 50 percent. Reduce the time it takes to revive an ally by 50 percent.

: Reduce the health regeneration delay time by 50 percent. Reduce the time it takes to revive an ally by 50 percent. Speed Cola : Drink to reload and replate armor faster.

: Drink to reload and replate armor faster. Stamin-Up : Increases run and sprint speed.

: Increases run and sprint speed. Tombstone Soda: On death, you create a tombstone stash at that location, containing your backpack inventory in the next game.

Ammo mods can also be found and crafted to augment weapons with special effects like fire, ice, and electricity.