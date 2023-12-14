MW3’s ‘Snaking 2.0’ glitch is back despite reported fix

The infamous “Snaking 2.0” glitch is apparently back to scare (and entertain) Call of Duty players in Modern Warfare 3, despite Sledgehammer Games claiming to have pulled the plug on it via a patch on Dec. 2.

On Dec. 13, an MW3 player named u/Longfall69 on Reddit posted a rather hilarious clip of an enemy slithering into a warehouse. “Did I miss the update where they added snakes?” they asked the community.

Snakes in MW3? Screenshot by Dot Esports via u/Longfall69 on Reddit

In the replies, however, players swiftly pointed out that it’s the same exploit Sledgehammer said it fixed a couple of weeks back. “I thought that was patched out,” one comment, among several others expressing the same thought, read.

On Nov. 22, developer Sledgehammer said it was investigating “an exploit that allows players to sprint while appearing in the prone animation,” dubbed the Snaking 2.0 glitch by the community.

Later, on Dec. 2, it changed the status of the glitch to resolved, as can be seen on its Trello board. That said, Longfall69’s experience in their recent MW3 multiplayer game proves the glitch still exists as of Dec. 13. As some comments under the Reddit post suggested, players might have found a different way to bring back the exploit.

You might confuse Snaking 2.0 with snaking, which is very different from the former and not an exploit. Unlike Snaking 2.0, which lets you prone and sprint on the ground like an actual snake, snaking is a controversial mechanic involving the spamming of crouch and prone behind a cover to gather intel, hit shots, and be near unkillable. Last month, Sledgehammer Games said it was looking to nerf snaking in MW3, and it was voted out of competitive CoD by CDL teams through a Gentlemen’s Agreement as well.

As for Snaking 2.0, looks like Sledgehammer has some more tinkering to do with MW3’s code to fix it for good and stop players from finding new ways to bring it back.