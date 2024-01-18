Category:
MW3’s Ranked Play mode available now, a little over a day late after ‘critical issue’ fix by Treyarch

Let the grind commence.
Scott Duwe
Published: Jan 18, 2024 01:38 pm
Updated: Jan 18, 2024 01:40 pm
MW3 Ranked Play skins
Image via Activision

It’s time to sweat, Call of Duty players. Modern Warfare 3’s Ranked Play mode is now live, a day later than originally scheduled, after yesterday’s rocky midseason update deployment.

Season One Reloaded went live in MW3 and Warzone yesterday, but the update introduced a slew of bugs and glitches that made CoD unplayable for some and extremely buggy for most.

MW3 Ranked Play
These skins and more can now be earned. Image via Activision

“A fix for yesterday’s encountered issue was deployed and we’re currently performing some final MW3 Ranked Play checks at this time,” Treyarch said earlier today. “We plan to take Ranked Play live this morning.”

And so it has. As of 12:31pm CT on Jan. 18, Ranked Play was available for players to grind out the same maps and modes as the Call of Duty League, while grouping up with friends or playing solo to earn rank-ups to new skill divisions and earn points for a skill rating to show off to friends and the rest of the world in online leaderboards.

Each season, rewards in Ranked Play include things like exclusive skins and other cosmetics, but the real bragging rights are within the matches themselves where rivalries are formed and everyday players can match up with or against CDL pros who are also playing the same mode.

It took just over two months for MW3 to add Ranked Play after launch, which is less than the three months it took for Modern Warfare 2 to add it last year. The mode is once again developed by Treyarch, working in tandem with Sledgehammer Games to bring the competitive ladder to fruition.

Good luck out there, CoD gamers. The ranked grind is about to be real. Just make sure you take breaks and stay hydrated because you can’t make the CDL with an IV giving fluids in your arm.

Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Pokémon, Resident Evil, Final Fantasy, Marvel Snap, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.