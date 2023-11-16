MW3 Zombies players are hoping for one key addition to be adopted from DMZ mode

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s Zombies mode has surprisingly been a hit for many, including hardcore fans of traditional round-based affairs in the undead-slaying saga.

Modern Warfare Zombies, or MWZ, is more of an extraction game type a la DMZ than the classic CoD Zombies experiences that players have come to know and love. But it appears many are loving this new twist on it, too, and have some suggestions on how to make it even better over time.

MW3’s Zombies mode already heavily borrows from Warzone’s DMZ, so it makes sense that players would be looking to the extraction game to see what could possibly be coming to MWZ. And that’s already begun, a week into the game’s existence.

One Reddit user and Zombies fan by the name of The_Gentle_Welsh recently posted an example of what they’d like to see MWZ borrow even more of from DMZ, and that’s the Forward Operating Base.

The Forward Operating Base, or FOB, was filled with passive upgrades that enhanced the DMZ experience to make deployments more interesting and rewarding over time for the most dedicated of players.

They even provided examples, saying that passive upgrades for MWZ deployments could include a reduction in cost for Pack-a-Punch weapons or attachment slots for contraband weapons, both of which would be welcome additions for those who work to unlock them.

It seems highly likely that DMZ’s enhancements, which were added over the course of 2023, will likely be coming to MWZ in some variation over the course of 2024. This way, the features already in the games can be added and marketed as “new” content for the Zombies mode in seasonal drops.

More content for MWZ is expected in season one of MW3, set to begin on Dec. 6, and each seasonal update beyond into next year.