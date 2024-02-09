MW3 Year of the Dragon event: All challenges and rewards

Another Field Rep event has hit Modern Warfare 3, offering players a chance at free rewards for simply playing Call of Duty.

Year of the Dragon celebrates the Lunar New Year, and 2024 is all about the dragon. This year’s CoD event is also heavily dragon-themed with multiple cosmetics and XP tokens to earn throughout the event by earning XP while the event is active.

The Year of the Dragon event is live from Feb. 9 until Feb. 14 at 12pm CT, at which point it will come to an end and the rewards will no longer be unlockable. Thankfully for players, things like double XP tokens and special bundles exist for those who are looking for a boost to make sure the final reward is unlocked. Get ready to grab a new special, limited-time weapon camo if you grind enough.

Here’s everything to earn and how much XP it takes to unlock it in MW3’s Year of the Dragon Field Rep event.

All challenges and rewards in MW3 Year of the Dragon

Grind some XP. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 10 rewards to earn in MW3’s Year of the Dragon Field Rep event. Whether you play MW3 multiplayer, Zombies, or Warzone, you can unlock them simply by earning XP throughout the event’s duration.

Here are all of the rewards to be earned along with each XP threshold that must be reached:

“Majestic Warrior” weapon sticker (10,000 XP)

Double XP token (23,600 XP)

“Lantern Nights” large decal (42,100 XP)

Double weapon XP token (67,250 XP)

“Jade Guardian” charm (101,460 XP)

“Prosperity in Hand” large decal (148,000 XP)

“The Gilded Emperor” emblem (211,300 XP)

“Dragon’s Glow” calling card (297,350 XP)

Double battle pass XP token (414,350 XP)

Ultimate Reward: Dragon Scales camo

The ultimate goal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

“Dragon Scales” camo (573,500 XP)

The ultimate reward in this Field Rep event is this new weapon camo called Dragon Scales. You must attain 573,500 XP to unlock it. Make sure you use all those double XP tokens you’ve saved up over the past couple of years.

Year of the Dragon XP boost

It’s even got a killstreak skin. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To earn extra XP during Year of the Dragon, you can purchase the Full Kit: Dragon Soul: Lunar New Year bundle in the CoD Store for 3,000 CoD Points and equip the Emperor skin for Jabber. The bundle features 13 items, including equipment skins for several items that are all dragon-themed for the Lunar New Year.