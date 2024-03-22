The highly powerful new JAK Outlaw-277 Conversion Kit has already been nerfed in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

Aftermarket Parts release often in MW3 and Warzone, sometimes weekly, and offer up the chance to completely change an existing weapon. The most recent AMP was for the popular BAS-B battle rifle, turning it into a lever-action gun with intense firepower.

It should be a bit more balanced now. Image via Activision

MW3 and Warzone patch notes for March 22

Sledgehammer Games said its “goal for this Conversion Kit is to be a competitive option for players who enjoy a run-and-gun marksman playstyle,” but one-shot kills to the upper torso “proved too powerful and overlapped with the identity of the Longbow and JAK Tyrant 762 Kit.”

Not long after the kit became available, players quickly found out how powerful it and its one-shot potential was as they started to have a field day in both MW3 multiplayer games and Warzone matches.

Nerfs for the AMP in MW3 multiplayer include a big reduction in upper tower damage multiplier, arm and hand damage multiplier, and a hefty 50 percent reduction in the part’s bullet velocity benefit. But it’s had an increase to lower torso damage, rate of fire, and a reduction in rechamber time and aim down sight rate-of-fire penalty.

“Today’s changes intend to carve a unique niche for this Aftermarket Part to thrive,” the patch notes said. “Accurate players will have plenty of room for skill expression and one-shot-kill lethality if they hit headshots, but with its increased rechamber speed, fire rate, and inflicted flinch effect, two-shot kills to the body should remain competitive, even against weapons like the Longbow.”

Similar changes happened to the same part in Warzone, and the full patch notes for the change can be found on CoD’s website.

