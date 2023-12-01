It sounds like something out of Game of Thrones.

One of the five new weapons added in Modern Warfare 3’s season one is a launcher, and if you’re here to find out how to unlock Stormender in MW3 and Warzone, you’re in the right place.

A truly unique new weapon in MW3’s season one also has a name that sounds like something out of a fantasy game. Stormender is unlike any launcher in the game yet, and it has a very specific and niche usage.

According to Activision, Stormender is a “state-of-the-art weapon system” that “fires a localized EMP on a slight delay” and “destroys tactical and lethal equipment and temporarily disables other electronic devices.” So, basically, it’s not your everyday launcher.

Here’s all there is to know about how to get one of season one’s new guns in MW3, Stormender.

How to get Stormender in MW3 and Warzone season one

It’s found in the top left area of the map. Image via Activision

Storemender can be unlocked in Sector A12 of the season one battle pass in MW3. It can be seen in the top left region of the image above, which depicts the season one battle pass in MW3.

“This brand-new weapon has the power to shoot down specific Killstreaks and take out drones with its lock-on capabilities,” Activision said. “With unlimited recharging ammo and the ability to disable and delay enemy equipment, this weapon serves as a very real shock to the system, though damage to operators is minimal.”

To unlock Stormender quickly, navigate the battle pass through Sectors A1, A2, A4, and A8 to then get to A12. To earn the new launcher, you must first unlock all rewards in A12 before getting the new gun.

To level up the battle pass in MW3, you must earn XP while playing multiplayer, Warzone, or even Modern Warfare Zombies. No matter what you play in CoD, you’re progressing the pass, so don’t forget to pop a battle pass double XP token if you have one saved up when you’re ready to burn through the sectors.

Stormender is just the beginning in season one. Image via Activision

Once season one comes to a conclusion, don’t worry, because Stormender can still be unlocked even if you didn’t get it within the battle pass. After season’s end, there will be either an unlock challenge or Armory Unlock to add the weapon to your arsenal.

This article will be updated with new information about Stormender’s unlock challenge once it becomes available after the end of season one.