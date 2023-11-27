MW3 players thrilled over return of anti-camping perk in Warzone

Ghost has traditionally stood out as one of the most powerful perks in Warzone, hiding players from UAVs, heartbeat sensors, and portable radars. As such, it’s become an ongoing struggle to ensure the perk doesn’t dominate too much.

Modern Warfare 3 aims to finally find the perfect happy medium for Ghost by leaning on previous lessons from CoD Vanguard, making it so that the perk will only keep users off the mini-map while they’re moving in the new Warzone map.

The Ghost perk has a long history in the franchise. Image via Activision

During Season Two Reloaded of the Caldera era in March 2022, Raven Software reworked the Ghost stealth effect only to apply while a player moves in Warzone. If an operator stood still during a UAV sweep, their location was still revealed, even with Ghost equipped. At the time, the devs argued that the perk needed to be nerfed because of all the foliage that could be used as cover on Caldera.

When Warzone 2 launched in November 2022, the team had a change of heart and reverted Ghost to hide players while stationary or moving. During MW2 Season Four Reloaded in July 2023, though, a different approach was taken to provide a “hard counter” to Ghost. If a player used a UAV and had Birdseye equipped, an enemy’s location would be revealed, regardless of Ghost being used. Yet again, Modern Warfare 3 will go a different route for its defense plan against Ghost.

MW3 community members praise Ghost rework

As of Dec. 6, with the impending launch of Warzone’s new map, the Ghost perk is set to only work when players are moving, according to a tweet shared by CharlieIntel today.

This change aligns with how the developers dealt with Ghost during CoD Vanguard and how it operates in MW3 multiplayer. It remains unclear if the UAV and Birdseye combination will return, but community members praised the rework announcement.

Players who sit in buildings have been put on notice. “All the campers are shaking in their boots right now,” one fan said.

Will you be using Ghost when the new Warzone map goes live? Image via Activision

Other community members still have their doubts, though. “Can’t wait for this to be bugged and not work properly for months like it’s always been with Ghost at the beginning,” user Warzone Loadout said.

An MW3 player also gave their thoughts on the impending impact of Ghost in Warzone, suggesting the perk is “inconsistent.” “The second you stop moving, you’re on the radar if someone has a UAV,” user RevvedUpTrev said. “You have to be constantly moving at a certain speed at all times. There should be a little bit of delay on when ghosts deactivate from being still.”

We won’t know how this change feels in-game until the new Warzone map goes live as part of MW3’s season one update on Dec. 6.