Image has bullets in casing visible with the reloading of a rifle taking place. There is a chromatic aberration effect around the border of the image.
Image via Call of Duty on YouTube
MW3 players are totally over weapon power creep every season launch

Players discuss potential balancing tweaks needed for new season weapons.
Image of Gordon Bicker
Gordon Bicker
|
Published: Jun 3, 2024 05:12 pm

Call of Duty: MW3 players think they’ve spotted a trend: new season weapons tend to be extremely powerful compared to older weapons. This has led to a major discussion on weapon power creep, and community opinions are flocking in.

On June 2, a Reddit post surfaced discussing weapon power creep. The original poster showcased that the SP-R 208 only has an effective damage range of around 13 meters. This is a drastic difference compared to the damage range effectiveness of the new Kar98k, another Marksman Rifle, which is 50.8 meters. However, as one optimistic Reddit commenter on the post pointed out, this range is likely because the SP-R 208 has higher damage overall—which I can confirm is correct.

Image of Captain Price with MW3 logo art on the bottom left corner of the image. Captain Price is crouched in a field with reeds under blue skies.
Not even Captain Price would have a good chance against the current Kar98k. Image via Activision.

Balance is always at the forefront in multiplayer games, so it could be seen as unfair to some if older weapons appear to get flung on the back burner whenever a shiny new weapon arrives. The Reddit thread in question is filled with comments like “I can’t compete against this gun (Kar98k),” as one user put it. “It’s especially boring because there is no gunplay, just instant death.” With enough players struggling a lot against those who have their hands on the new Kar98k, the weapon could be in line for a nerf.

This is not to say the developers don’t look into balance regularly; they very likely do. However, striking a perfect balance with over 100 weapons is an immense undertaking. A supportive commenter from the same Reddit post who claimed to have large-scale dev project experience shared the same sentiment. “This would not take a small team 1-2 weeks, it would be much longer than that,” they said.

We all understand, however, how it feels to be battling against something that feels overpowered, especially when you’re using the same class of weapon, but your weapon feels like a pea-shooter in contrast to the person you’re facing, who just seems to have an overall better gun. This is no doubt why so many are picking up on the power creep of this particular new weapon.

For now, players will be waiting for a nerf of some kind to the Kar98k or biding their time until other Marksman Rifles get a little extra boost in damage range. With some luck, power creep could become a thing of the past if players keep sharing constructive thoughts.

Gordon Bicker
Gordon is a contributing writer for Dot Esports, Attack of the Fanboy, a Games Design (BA) Honours student, and a Video Game Ambassador. He has been writing at AOTF for two years, with four years of games writing experience for outlets like Green Man Gaming. When he's not busy, he'll no doubt be experiencing games, writing poetry, adventuring, or happily starting a new Skyrim playthrough! Gordon's favorite genres include action RPGs, MMORPG's, and First Person Shooters but is always experimenting with many other types of games.