A new update just went live in Call of Duty: Warzone, featuring bug fixes and nerfs to several of the weapons currently dominating the game’s meta.

The NZ-41, KG M40, Volk, Kilo 141, H4 Blixen, Marco 5, and Armaguerra 43 all saw changes in this week’s update. Each of these guns can currently be found in the top most-used guns in the game, according to WZRanked.com.

🛠️ A #Warzone update has gone live!



Bug Fixes and Weapon/Attachment changes!



The Season Four Reloaded Patch Notes have been amended: https://t.co/WBJEu82wWY pic.twitter.com/iHXQuKouZX — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) August 3, 2022

Bug fixes in the update include an issue that caused the incorrect amount of armor to be applied when equipping or picking up the Tempered or Specialist perks, and an especially annoying issue that caused players to receive damage when entering the gas due to a minor delay in the gas mask animation.

The newest gun in the game, the Vargo-S, received a slight buff to its muzzle velocity on one of its barrels, with Raven saying that the team is “seeing good early performance data come through from the Vargo-S but the Muzzle Velocity was holding its long-range viability back.”

The full list of patch notes for the update can be found below.

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue that caused players to receive damage when entering the gas due to a minor delay in the Gas Mask animation.

Fixed an issue that caused the incorrect amount of armor to be applied when equipping or picking up the Tempered or Specialist Perks.

Fixed an issue that caused an unintentional lighting change on Caldera.

Fixed an issue that caused the “Last Alive” Player Card to display the incorrect text.

Fixed an issue that caused some Season Four Reloaded Calling Cards to display the incorrect text.

Weapons

Weapon adjustments

Assault Rifles

Vargo-S (VG)

Mirzoyan 414mm Custom Muzzle Velocity now increased by 35 percent



“We’re seeing good early performance data come through from the Vargo-S (VG) but the Muzzle Velocity was holding its long-range viability back.”

NZ-41 (VG)

Headshot Locational Damage multiplier decreased to 1.3, down from 1.5

Shot Deviation Increased

KG M40 (VG)

Headshot Locational Damage multiplier decreased to 1.32, down from 1.46

Neck Locational Damage multiplier increased to 1.32, up from 1.3

“As mentioned previously, our philosophy is to address the damage profile of weapons that are designed to be easier to control. The KG M40 (VG) has started to rear its head as the front-runner. This is mostly due to the reliability of landing headshots and has one of the highest head-shot accuracies in the game. By bringing this down we expect to see the weapon perform well, but not dominate.”

Volkssturmgewehr (VG)

Min Damage decreased to 21, down from 22

VDD 287mm Damage Range Penalty increased to -25 percent, down from -10 percent Muzzle Velocity Penalty increased to -20 percent, down from -10 percent Vertical Recoil Penalty increased to -21 percent, down from -12 percent

Krausnick 428mm 05V Damage Range decreased to 26 percent, down from 40 percent



“We love seeing the Volkssturmgewehr (VG) start to find its place in the meta but are seeing its long-range efficiency become higher and higher. This indicates that more players have found accurate long-range builds with the weapon. A small adjustment in its min-damage reinforces the weapons identity as a powerhouse of close-to-mid range, but can be used at range when needed.”

Kilo (MW)

Min Damage decreased to 22, down from 23

“While we’re thrilled to see the ‘return of the king’ we’ve seen a high jump in KD particularly in the higher skilled brackets on the smaller maps. This is due to the relative ease of recoil that the kilo enables. While we like its handling where it is, as with the KG M40 we’ll be addressing its damage profile downward a bit.”

Submachine Guns

“Some of the more recent additions to the Submachine Gun category have been dominant and reduced the once great breadth that was on offer. This is mostly due to far superior handling. We’re making some strategic changes here in order to keep the weapons viable but open up the short-range meta back to its former glory.”

Armaguerra 43 (VG)

ADS Movement Speed Scale decreased to 1.36, down from 1.4

.30 Russian Short 34 Round Mags Damage Range penalty increased to -25 percent, down from -14 percent

8mm Kurz 72 Round Mags Damage Range decreased to five percent, down from 10 percent Movement Speed scalar penalty increased to -5 percent, down from -4.2 percent

Imerito 18mm Short ADS Movement Speed Bonus decreased to 18 percent, down from 20 percent



Marco 5 (VG)

ADS Transition In/Out Time increased to 200ms, up from 190ms

Vertical Recoil Increased

H4 Blixen (VG)

Max Damage reduced to 39, down from 40

Max Damage range decreased to eight meters, down from nine meters

ADS Transition In/Out Time increased to 210ms, up from 190ms

Bergstrom 17” F3 Muzzle Velocity decreased to 35 percent, down from 50 percent Movement speed increase removed, down from three percent ADS movement speed increase removed, down from six percent

7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mag Movement Speed now decreased by two percent ADS Transition In/Out time scalar decreased to -3 percent, down from two percent



Pistols

Handgun Echo (MW)

Neck Torso Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.0, down from, 1.1

Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.0, down from, 1.1

Lower Torso Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.0, down from, 1.1

“We’d like to see a headshot thrown into the mix to achieve that 3 shot to kill time while in its max damage range. This should more fairly reward aiming shots with the Handgun Echo (MW).”

Light Machine Guns

Whitely (VG)

16″ CGC Shrouded Damage Range Penalty decreased to -20 percent, up from -30 percent

28″ Gracey Mk. 9 Damage Range increased to 30 percent, up from 15 percent

.303 British 45 Round Mags Damage Range Penalty decreased to -10 percent, up from -20 percent



Shotguns

VLK Rogue (MW)

Max Pellet Damage decreased to 38, down from 60

Min Pellet Damage increased to 15, up from 14

Attachments

Brace Gun Perk