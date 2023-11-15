Strap in and read the notes before continuing the camo grind.

The first post-launch update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is now live, bringing about some bug fixes and requested changes from the community.

The first update to come to a game after its launch is usually a good indication of how the title will fare over the next year, especially when it comes to games like CoD and other live service titles. If this update is anything to go by, it’s going to be an interesting year for CoD players.

Here’s everything that’s changing in the MW3 update for Nov. 15.

MW3 Nov. 15 patch notes

Read up or end up like this guy. Image via Activision

MW3’s first title update after launch (version 1.033.000) features many bug fixes for things like crashing problems and PC specific bugs, along with the addition of DLSS 3 on PC. But the big one may be the movement change where “sprint input while sliding will now cancel the slide animation.”

The patch also includes some important bug fixes for ongoing issues since launch, such as E.O.D. Padding not properly mitigating explosive damage and red dots on the radar not illustrating if an enemy is above or below you.

But some other big fixes, like those for Zombies mode crashing and some others, have been delayed, according to Sledgehammer Games.

“Due to unforeseen issues, not all of the changes scheduled for today’s update were able to be released,” Sledgehammer said. “Our teams are hard at work to get key movement changes, multiplayer weapon balancing, Zombies gameplay and stability fixes, and more into the next available update.”

Sick of Team Deathmatch games ending too quickly? You’re not alone, apparently, because the score limit has been raised to 100, up from the previous high of 75. Now you can spend even more time looking around the map for players who refuse to move.

Even more changes are in the patch notes, including weapon balancing like increased hipfire control during sustained fire for the MCW, BAS-B, MTZ Interceptor, and Renetti.

The full list of patch notes can be found on the CoD website.