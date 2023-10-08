MW3 opens to everyone on PlayStation, adds a classic mode and map

Rejoice for what could be the final time, PlayStation players: the open beta for Modern Warfare 3 has now begun, meaning everyone can try out the new Call of Duty for a few days.

With Microsoft’s deal to acquire Activision seemingly just days or weeks away, this is likely the final time that PlayStation will have exclusivity for things like CoD betas, operators, and DLC packs.

It's time. #MW3 Multiplayer Beta is now open to all PlayStation players!



To celebrate, our first Playlist Update of the year is now LIVE:

🔥 Rust

🎖️ Kill Confirmed pic.twitter.com/NxClm4N6jb — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) October 8, 2023

But there’s more good news to be had for PS players. With the beta opening up to everyone, Sledgehammer Games has added the classic “1v1 me” map Rust and a new mode in Kill Confirmed.

The reply to Sledgehammer’s tweet was met with plenty of feedback on the beta, which is what the test is for. The developer is likely learning quite a bit about the game now that it’s out in the open to a wide swath of players.

Rust joins Favela, Estate, and Skidrow for the map pool in this weekend’s beta. The map pool will expand again next weekend when another classic, Highrise, joins the fray. Search and Destroy mode will be added as well.

A small map, Rust is in the same category as classic skirmish maps like Shipment, Nuketown, and Killhouse. These smaller maps are always fan favorites for players who enjoy running and gunning and grinding matches and weapon XP as fast as possible.

MW3’s decision to launch with all 16 launch maps from 2009’s Modern Warfare 2 means that veteran players are immediately familiar with them, new players may not be, and new modes that were added since then, like Hardpoint, provide a fresh take on the fan-favorite locales.

The MW3 open beta on PlayStation will run until 12pm CT on Oct. 10 before starting back up again on Oct. 12, when early access begins for PC and Xbox players.

About the author