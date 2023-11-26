MW3 is finally getting Shipment, but fans are divided about which version it should be

Very soon, players enjoying the new Modern Warfare 3 will be able to play on the classic multiplayer map Shipment. We now know last year’s version of the map will be used and untouched, which has disappointed some fans who are hoping a late change can be made to its layout.

A fan expressed their excitement for the iconic map’s addition to MW3 in a Nov. 25 Reddit post—but was very specific as to which Shipment they wanted, highlighting 2019’s version as the prime pick to come across instead of the newest iteration of the map from MW2.

Other users echoed this sentiment, with many citing how it can be difficult to spot enemy players while roaming around the map due to Shipment 2022’s poor visibility. The newest version of Shipment had players fighting in rainy weather and at night, making it harder to spot moving enemies from a distance at crucial times.

One fan put it plainly, hoping there would be some changes. “I hope they at least add a day version, they said, also believing the night version visibility issues.” Other users in the post had similar concerns, with some stating it was their least favorite version of the popular multiplayer map.

The 2022 version of Shipment from Modern Warfare 2. Image by Activision

Another player explained further why 2019’s version Shipment was better than 2022’s. “The verticality actually offered some variability in how you approached the map, how you could outplay people. MW2 Gunfight on shipment felt like I was beating my head on a concrete wall,” they added.

The player continued to explain how spawns had very limited options. There were also elements like “sound whoring”—where players would stop moving to listen for specific sound cues to indicate the whereabouts of the enemy.

Climbing onto obstacles in the 2019 version of Shipment gave players more options to engage with enemies. Instead of mindlessly turning around corners and getting shot, they could get atop the chaos and try to help their teammates from above. In some cases, this could give players extra moments to hide and gain some extra kills towards a kill streak, thus shifting the momentum of a match.

But not everyone is in agreement. Some users shared how much they actually enjoyed the 2022 version of Shipment. Others were also quick to point out how easy it will be to bring that one into the game since it’s part of the group of MW2 maps being added.

One fan had an interesting suggestion that could make everyone happy. “Make Shipment a mode where you’re playing the OG CoD:4 map, MW (2019), Vanguard, and MW2—it would be a blast to play each variety with different modes,” they said. Because of how popular a map Shipment is to CoD fans, something like this would be a very smart idea that would appeal to all players who may enjoy different versions of it.

The next update for MW3 is going live on Nov. 30. This will add Shipment to the list of maps, as well as Highrise 24/7 and Shipment 24/7 playlists. This comes just in time for a Double XP weekend that players can dive into as it happens the weekend of Dec. 6.