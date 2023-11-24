MW3 gets surprise event drop with Makarov’s Return

Call of Duty fans are welcoming back one of the most devious villains in the franchise’s history with a surprise event in Modern Warfare 3.

Makarov’s Return is a new event that will held from Nov. 24 until the end of the month and will be centered around the Russian Ultranationalist private military company, Konni Group, along with its commander, Vladimir Makarov.

Say hello to one of CoD‘s scariest villains. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The new event features 11 new rewards to unlock over the course of the next week, and can be earned through straight experience points while playing MW3. Players are able to unlock various stickers, double XP tokens, a new Konni Group emblem, a unique weapon charm, a calling card, and finally, a new Makarov camo.

The Makarov camo will be universal, which means that players can apply it to any weapon of their choice. Overall, the entire reward track will need about 213,200 XP to unlock, which could take a bit of time for those who are only casually playing the game. But for those who are ready to settle in for the weekend, the skin should be well within their grasp as they continue to run some matches with their teammates or as a lone wolf.

If players are struggling to garner enough XP but own the Nemesis Makarov operator skin, they might want to swap over to that operator in their matches. By equipping Makarov’s Nemesis skin, players can earn an extra 1,000 XP on top of the regularly gained XP. It is a great way to get some free loot during over the holidays and a nice way to incentivize operators to hop in and grind out more games.

The new event is a welcome sight for many players who have been looking for more reasons to play games, especially since it is a reward for simply playing more games. Participants aren’t required to change their playstyles or jump into game modes that they aren’t fans of, and they aren’t even pushed to pay for any other content.