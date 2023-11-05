MW3 Highrise mission: All weapon and item locations

A new take on the classic Highrise map in Call of Duty: MW3 sees Gaz ascending the complex in search of Makarov’s right-hand man, Nolan. But the real mission of Highrise is to find every weapon and item in this open combat mission.

Highrise can be completed incredibly quickly with your default shotgun in hand. While enemies lie in wait on every floor of the complex, a quick one-pump to the head is enough to keep these Konni members down. But things begin to get complicated when attempting to 100% the mission.

Here’s is where to find all weapons and items for the MW3 mission: Highrise.

MW3: Highrise mission guide

Is this an Attack on Titan season four crossover? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The hunt for weapons and items gets increasingly difficult as the MW3 campaign progresses. Many moments in Highrise either had me losing my mind a little (or binging on chocolate to calm my nerves). I also had to mute the game after a while because hearing Gaz update Price on every floor he entered nearly made me throw him off the building.

While the map layout isn’t particularly complex, it gets confusing rather quickly as you climb various staircases and hop in and out of windows. Make sure that you look for the Ascender and Night Vision Goggles, which are important for a few of these Highrise collectibles. The primary way to ascend the building is through windowsills, balconies, and catwalks. Make sure you are using any windowsills that have a yellow sheet on them. This indicates that you can jump over them to access another floor or new area.

MW3: Highrise weapons and items

Ground floor map. Screenshot by Dot Esports Fifth floor map. Screenshot by Dot Esports Seventh floor map. Screenshot by Dot Esports Eighth floor map. Screenshot by Dot Esports Ninth floor map. Screenshot by Dot Esports Eleventh floor map. Screenshot by Dot Esports Rooftop map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are a total of 19 weapons and items in Highrise. There are various visual and audio indicators for each collectible. Make sure you listen out for the Supply Box audio cue of a slow beeping sound. You should also look out for any marked doors with ‘Konni’ on them and arrows that can guide you to ladders.

The floors you need to visit are the ground, fifth, seventh, eighth, ninth, eleventh, and the rooftop. Some Supply Boxes are hidden behind doors, blocked by a chair. You need to unlock these rooms either by descending from the corresponding staircase or by shooting the chair on the other side of the room (through the window).

Highrise weapon supply crate locations

COR 45 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports .50 GS location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Vel 56 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Go through room with red arrow for Striker 9. Screenshot by Dot Esports Striker 9 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Kastov 762 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Expedite 12 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports MCW location. Screenshot by Dot Esports TAQ-M location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Bryson 800 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Route to LA-B. Screenshot by Dot Esports LA-B location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Floor six window for Crossbow. Screenshot by Dot Esports Climb wooden crate and enter floor seven for Crossbow. Screenshot by Dot Esports Parachute to ground floor for Crossbow. Screenshot by Dot Esports Jump to seventh floor via floor six catwalk. Screenshot by Dot Esports Parachute down staircase to ground floor for Minigun. Screenshot by Dot Esports Climb out of this window for MTZ. Screenshot by Dot Esports Enter area and jump down the elevator shaft for the MTZ. Screenshot by Dot Esports Open supply box for the MTZ. Screenshot by Dot Esports Shoot through this window to unlock the RPK room. Screenshot by Dot Esports Enter smiley face room for RPK. Screenshot by Dot Esports RPK location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Shoot through this window to unlock WSP room. Screenshot by Dot Esports WSP location. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Enter small window behind the rooftop ladder for PDSW. Screenshot by Dot Esports PDSW location. Screenshot by Dot Esports ISO Hemlok location on rooftop. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Weapon Map Coordinates Floor Location Silenced COR-45 F6 Fifth floor After the Snapshot Pulse, go to the end of the corridor, where two guards will come down the stairs. Take them out and open the door at the end of the corridor. Head onto the balcony, go right and pick up the COR-45 in the small Supply Box. .50 GS F6 Fifth floor Immediately turn around after picking up the COR-45, the .50 GS Supply Box is next to the balcony entranceway. Vel 46 F3 Eighth floor Enter floor eight via the hole in the ceiling, using the bookcase to climb up. Turn left, away from the yellow ladder and follow the corridor around into a small room with the Supply Box inside. Silenced Striker 9 G4 Ninth floor Follow the red arrows on the eighth floor to find a ladder leading to the ninth floor. Turn left and enter the small room where the Striker 9 Box is. Alternatively, use the eighth-floor stairway and disarm the traps to get to the ninth floor. Unlock the door by destroying the chair that is blocking access to the room with the Striker 9. Silenced Kastov 762 G4 Seventh floor On level six, go onto the balcony just south of the stairwell and jump to the seventh floor via the window above. Use the Night Vision Goggles to see. Disable the trap and open the Supply Box in the room for the Kastov 762 Silenced Expedite 12 F5 Ground floor Head to the ground floor, outside the Highrise building. A Supply Box with the Expedite 12 is here. Incendiary MCW G5 Ground floor On the ground floor exterior of the Highrise building. Located on the far right and center of the map. Silenced TAQ-M D5 Fifth floor Head down the eastern stairwell on level six. You will need the Night Vision Goggles to see. There are traps everywhere on this side of the fifth floor. Turn left immediately after exiting the stairwell and go to the dead end for the TAQ-M Supply Box. Incendiary Bryson E5 Eleventh floor Use the ascender rope leading out of the window off the eleventh-floor eastern stairwell. Jump over the windowsill and enter the small room on the left for the next Supply Box. LA-B 330 F5 Ninth floor On the ninth floor, exit out of either balcony to the right of the eighth-floor ladder (opposite the boarded-up door). Use the metal beams to get to the tenth floor. Run off the balcony that is looking directly over the ninth-floor platform where the Supply Crate is. Explosive Crossbow D4 Ground floor Jump the balcony close to the eastern stairwell on the sixth floor. Climb on top of the wooden crate and jump into the seventh-floor window from here. Descend the staircase using the parachute to get the Crossbow. Minigun G5 Ground floor On level six, exit onto the balcony overlooking the Highrise ground floor exterior. Jump and climb onto the seventh-floor windowsill with visible curtains. Descend the staircase using the parachute to get the Minigun. Silenced MTZ Interceptor G4 Seventh floor Get to the eighth floor’s dark corridor with traps and exit out of the balcony. Follow the Highrise exterior around until you are inside a large room. Drop down the elevator shaft for the MTZ Interceptor. RPK F5 Eleventh floor Head to the eleventh floor and use the white container to get to the other side for mission progression. Stay on the balcony on the right-hand side and look back. Peek into the only visible window on the other side and shoot the chair against the door. Head back over to the side you started on and enter through the door with a smiley face for the next Supply Box. WSP Stinger G4 Eleventh floor Head back over to the north side of the building using the white container on floor 11. Look east and shoot the chair in the only visible room by ADSing the window. Follow the path around, past the Loadout crate and into the Konni Group red door. A self-revive kit and WSP Stinger are here. PDSW 528 G3 Eleventh floor Head to the eleventh-floor catwalk where the last ladder is. Walk past the ladder and enter the small window behind it. The penultimate Supply Box is here. ISO Hemlok G3 Rooftop Get to the rooftop for the final Supply Box. Located close to multiple hostiles and Nolan.

Highrise field upgrade locations

Snapshot Pulse location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Anti-Armor Rounds location. Screenshot by Dot Esports