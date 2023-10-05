MW3 has an awesome controller feature that may save you money in the long run

This is a setting you'll want to mess with.

Call of Duty Next has been a field day for CoD fans to learn about the future of the franchise with an awesome livestream hosted by Activision and familiar personalities today.

But sometimes, the players themselves need to get on the game and dig into its innards to find some of the coolest things. And that’s what happened with Warzone player and content creator Repullze on his livestream today.

NEW QUALITY OF LIFE CHANGES 🤯



When you adjust your deadzones, the game tells you if your controller has stick drift or not and you can adjust it accordingly😱



Nah, they actually COOKED with this feature 🧑‍🍳#MWIII #CODNext pic.twitter.com/YA4ov2aAHn — Pullze Check (@PullzeCheck) October 5, 2023

While messing with settings, Repullze found a pretty awesome new one within the game’s controller settings, and he showed it off in a video. The in-game menu displays your analog stick placement and can detect when there’s stick drift, a common occurrence in controllers after weeks or months of wear and tear.

The Twitter account for Repullze’s Warzone podcast, Pullze Check, tweeted out the video, remarking that “they actually COOKED with this feature,” and it’s hard to disagree.

Deadzone adjustments are not a new feature in gaming, as it’s been around for many years. But the on-screen map showing just where your stick may be drifting and then the ability to adjust it accordingly is pretty awesome.

As CoD players are known to really beat up their controllers either through heavy usage or ranked play rage, this is a welcome setting for those who spend their days slamming L3 as they sprint to the objective or through the hills of a Warzone map.

Now, instead of buying an all-new controller to fight drift, you can visually see how the deadzone is affected and make the controller function properly before you order a new DualShock.

MW3’s beta kicks off this weekend for PlayStation users and comes back next week for all platforms, including PC and Xbox.

