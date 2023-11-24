MW3 fans begging for new vest to fix game’s healing problems

If you’ve played Modern Warfare 3, chances are that you’ve noticed how long it takes for your character to start healing after taking damage. Now, one CoD fan has come up with a way to address that, using MW3’s new vest system.

Vests in Modern Warfare 3 may sound confusing to long-time fans, but they’re very simple in practice. They essentially act as perks, giving you extra abilities that can help you during games. For example, the Infantry vest increases your Tac Sprint duration, while the Overkill vest allows you to carry two primary weapons.

That’s why this clever Medic vest from Reddit user FlowKom is the perfect way to help speed up the healing process in MW3. The vest would immediately start health regeneration the moment you get a kill. Standing on an objective, like a Domination flag or a Hardpoint hill, would also start the process after two seconds.

The Medic vest could make a world of difference. Image via Activision

The Medic vest would be a huge addition to the game, and would likely speed up the already frantic pace of matches. You would no longer need to hide after you win an intense gunfight to heal up, as your regeneration would start immediately, allowing you to bounce from one opponent to the next.

Starting regeneration after getting on an objective could also be huge from a team POV, as it would encourage players to actually capture flags or hills during public matches. If you’ve ever played a CoD public match, you know this would be an absolute Godsend, as many just ignore the objective entirely and run around looking for kills.

While many agreed with the premise of this vest, there were a few who yearned for the days of MW2, and its Quick Fix Ultimate perk. Activated after eight minutes during games, it immediately triggered health regeneration after a kill, while capturing and holding objectives sped up the rate of healing.

At the moment though, there are no plans for either the return of Quick Fix or the introduction of a Medic vest. MW3’s season one will have plenty of additions though, including new multiplayer maps, the return of Gunfight, and more Zombies content.