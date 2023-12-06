MW3 devs working ‘around the clock’ to stop Zombies disconnect issue that deletes loot 

A pesky Modern Warfare 3 Zombies server issue is kicking gamers out of their lobbies, but don’t worry gamers; the Treyarch developers are already on the case.

These server problems have been forcing unlucky MW3 players out of lobbies at random points in Zombies matches. Even worse, once they’ve been kicked from the server, all their hard work is undone and their loot disappears. Players can even be kicked as they’re about to exfil, leaving them without any XP earned from their efforts.

Running from zombies and server issues. Image via Activision

Fortunately for disgruntled gamers, the devs are working “around the clock” to fix the issue, according to MrDalekJD on X today. The main focus for the hard-at-work developers, the CoD insider suggested, is a new connection feature that would preserve items in case a player disconnects from their Zombies lobby. This means players would be able to rejoin their matches and exfil properly to guarantee their experience gains.

Players originally chalked this issue up to substantial packet loss in their Zombie matches. This would cause players to lag significantly, resulting in them eventually being kicked from the server. Once it started to happen to others with no packet loss though, players connected the dots, especially after they began looking at CoD outages in the last few hours.

These types of gamebreaking server issues can arise for any number of reasons. Treyarch could be pushing through a sneaky update to fix a bug ruining the Zombie experience, or it could be due to a player’s connection. Unfortunately, until Treyarch diagnoses the issue, this issue will continue to be a problem. However, the biggest issue is that gamers have been dealing with MW3 Zombie server problems for weeks.

Since Treyarch is reportedly working around the clock, the fix might arrive soon, if we’re lucky. Until then, be prepared to dodge disconnects as well as zombie hordes.