Ghost operator standing in the middle of a room, likely preparing for an operation.
Image via Activision
Category:
CoD

MW3 dev confirms upcoming AR nerfs with SMGs ‘underperforming’ comparatively

Last week's weapon evaluation revealed some new information.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|
Published: Apr 30, 2024 02:27 pm

Modern Warfare 3’s assault rifles will be getting a nerf in this week’s Season Three Reloaded update, Sledgehammer Games confirmed today.

Recommended Videos

Sledgehammer and Treyarch recently ran a Weapon Evaluation test period in MW3’s Ranked Play, allowing new weapons and previously banned ones into the playlist. And it revealed some important information.

Sledgehammer Games K/D ratio per weapon in weapon test period in ranked play for MW3
K/D per gun during MW3 Ranked Play’s evaluation test. Image via Sledgehammer Games

MW3’s lead developer shared its findings in a detailed thread on Twitter/X, revealing that ARs are a bit too strong and SMGs are underperforming by comparison.

“Looking at the bigger picture, we recognize that SMGs are underperforming compared to ARs,” Sledgehammer said. “One of the first changes from this observation is reducing hipfire accuracy for ARs in the Season Three Reloaded update, weakening their close-range viability where we intend for SMGs to excel.”

Additionally, the popular MCW AR was the biggest offender. Even with new weapons to use, the gun was still used at a pick rate of 25 percent during the week-long evaluation period, but it performed best in the hands of better players.

“During our evaluation of individual weapons, the MCW stood out uniquely, with a significantly increased K/D ratio for high-skill players versus low-skill players,” Sledgehammer said. “This observation is one of the reasons for the recent headshot damage multiplier reduction. The MCW is highly dependent on the player’s skill. By bringing it down a notch and introducing more options to the meta, we create a smoother experience for players of all skill levels.”

The Twitter thread is refreshingly open and full of information, so it’s worth checking out to see what a welcome change this kind of line of communication between the CoD developer and player base is.

MW3’s Season Three Reloaded update is scheduled to go live tomorrow, May 1, at 11am CT.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Xbox teases full showcase dedicated to Call of Duty 2024
CoD Black Ops Cold War soldier firing a weapon.
Category: CoD
CoD
Xbox teases full showcase dedicated to Call of Duty 2024
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Apr 30, 2024
Read Article Call of Duty 2024: Gulf War, classic maps, and everything we know so far
Call of Duty operators from different eras group up.
Category: CoD
CoD
Call of Duty 2024: Gulf War, classic maps, and everything we know so far
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Apr 30, 2024
Read Article Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes (April 2024)
Category: CoD
CoD
Codes
Codes
Mobile
Mobile
Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes (April 2024)
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Apr 30, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Xbox teases full showcase dedicated to Call of Duty 2024
CoD Black Ops Cold War soldier firing a weapon.
Category: CoD
CoD
Xbox teases full showcase dedicated to Call of Duty 2024
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Apr 30, 2024
Read Article Call of Duty 2024: Gulf War, classic maps, and everything we know so far
Call of Duty operators from different eras group up.
Category: CoD
CoD
Call of Duty 2024: Gulf War, classic maps, and everything we know so far
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Apr 30, 2024
Read Article Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes (April 2024)
Category: CoD
CoD
Codes
Codes
Mobile
Mobile
Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes (April 2024)
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Apr 30, 2024
Author
Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of all things Marvel, Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Final Fantasy, Resident Evil, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.