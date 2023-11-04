MW3 Crash Site mission: All weapon and item locations

Framed for a war crime, Farah descends upon the Crash Site in the eponymously named MW3 mission with a bloodthirsty hunger for justice. Scattered around the site are weapons and field upgrades to use to your advantage. The choice is yours on whether you want to go loud and ambush the enemies or sneak past and silently take down anyone who wanders your path.

Here’s how to approach the Crash Site mission in MW3.

MW3: Crash Site guide

Crash Site is one of the open combat missions (OCM) in MW3‘s campaign. While players have the complete freedom to complete this mission however they please, the setting and weapons indicate that this OCM is meant to be done silently.

The area that surrounds the Crash Site buildings offers temporary cover in the form of tall grass. Use the grass to your advantage and pick off enemies along the map perimeter to ensure safe passage toward the building. Picking up the Silenced Victus (sniper) is great for picking off enemies.

Depending on the difficulty you are playing on will determine how quickly you are spotted by enemies. Make sure you are not tac sprinting everywhere, as enemies will be alerted to your position. Try lowering the difficulty for these weapon and item locations.

MW3: Crash Site weapons and items

The task at hand is simple: Search for Mobile Devices. The difficulty of this mission is moving around the small area without being spotted. The majority of the Crash Site is in the open farm fields, with small buildings scattered around. We recommend picking up the Silenced Victus XMR at the beginning of the mission, hugging the perimeter wall, and shooting any stragglers. Do not attempt to kill more than two enemies at once with your 50.Cal sniper as all enemies will be alerted to your position.

As you progress through the Crash Site, any weapons will initially appear as yellow Supply Boxes with a black question mark in the center. Keep an eye out for this icon on your mini-map in case you pass any weapons in your exploration. After opening these crates, the icon will change into a white square with an image of a black pistol.

Field upgrades are identified by the cog wheel icon on the map. Similar to weapons, these initially appear as yellow Supply Boxes.

If you are completing this on a higher difficulty, I recommend clearing the southwest side of the map first. Follow the southern fence along and use the sniper to pick off enemies standing inside buildings and on the outside. Look out for the yellow alert indicator, as a few will notice their comrades go down. When you notice this, hide in cover and use the sniper’s optic to find the alert guard. You should only alert one enemy at a time with this tactic.

Crash Site weapon supply crate locations

There are a total of 10 weapons and items to find on the Crash Site mission in MW3. This mission is incredibly annoying to complete in one attempt, especially if you are trying to use stealth and suppressed weapons. I recommend clearing the southwest side of the map and picking up these weapons and items first. Then head back to spawn and go north, circling around the northern perimeter. You should never have to head to the center of the map to obtain every collectible.

This is where you can find each weapon and item to 100% complete the Crash Site open combat mission.

Weapon Map Coordinates Location Silenced Victus XMR F5 Under shelter on the western perimeter Silenced Crossbow D5 Under shelter on the far west side of the map Kastov 762 E5 Head inside the building. Open the door to the supply crate slowly. Peek past the door and ads with Victus XMR. Line up a collat through the window on the two guards outside. Another soldier will be alerted. Line up the next shot through the window by watching the yellow diamond on the mini-map for his movements. The supply crate in this room has the Kastov 762. Silenced M4 E3 Stick on the northern perimeter of the map. Kill the armored guard underneath the lamppost. Then, kill the lower-tiered guard to the left of him. The supply crate is behind the second guard. Silenced SA-B 50 F4 Use the zipline on the east side of the map (up the stairs from the first two guards you should have killed when you spawned in). Pick up the Ascender next to the zipline, then go across when the coast is clear. The supply crate with the SA-B 50 is on the roof. Incendiary Lockwood 680 D4 In the far east building. Use the northern window as an entrance. Incendiary Raal MG D4 At the furthest point west of the map, in the dead center of the plane wreckage. Ton of visibility here, so be careful.

Crash Site field upgrade locations

