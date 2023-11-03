The Modern Warfare 3 campaign’s Open Combat Missions, like the mission “Reactor,” are full of player choice and freedom to complete objectives exactly the way they want.

The third mission of MW3’s campaign is an Open Combat Mission that puts players in control of Captain Price. Vladimir Makarov’s Konni Group has taken over a nuclear power plant in Urzikstan, and Price needs to scope things out and cause some mayhem, while also picking up some loot along the way.

Here’s a guide for MW3’s campaign mission Reactor and all of its weapons, Field Upgrades, and Armor Plate Carrier locations.

All MW3 Reactor weapons and locations

Weapons are marked by orange crates and are difficult to miss. Sidearms are found in smaller boxes but are still easy to spot if you know where to look for them.

Below, I’ve marked the Tac Map to show the location of each gun and where to find them. The number corresponds to the weapon in the list below.

There’s a lot to find here. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Scott Duwe

Silenced Holger 556 Incendiary MCW Hybrid STB 556 Sidewinder Cronen Squall Silenced Lachmann Sub Fennec 45 Silenced VEL 46 Silenced Expedite 12 Incendiary Bryson 800 Incendiary Haymaker Minigun Holger 26 HCR 56 Incendiary Sakin MG38 Incendiary MTZ Interceptor Explosive Crossbow Incendiary FJX Imperium Signal 50 KV Inhibitor Basilisk Silenced COR-45 PILA RGL-80

Once these weapons are found, they can be used in your loadout for Reactor on subsequent playthroughs and when trying to unlock trophies.

All MW3 Reactor Field Upgrades and locations

Field Upgrades can be extremely handy on more difficult playthroughs of Open Combat Missions like Reactor because they can make things a bit easier when dealing with lots of enemies or trying to be stealthy.

These are quite helpful. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Scott Duwe

Heartbeat Sensor Snapshot Pulse Munitions Box Armor Box Anti-Armor Rounds

All MW3 Reactor Plate Carriers and locations

Plate Carriers are important as they allow you to use more armor, but there’s also a trophy for finding all of them. There are two Plate Carriers in Reactor, and here’s where to find them.

It’s near the entrance to the area. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first plate carrier is right near the northwestern area of the map where you will spawn in and also find the Ascender, which is key to getting to other locations throughout the area.

Head south, and enter this building. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The second plate carrier, which will allow you to use three armor plates, can be found to the south, to the west of the large open area with pipes.