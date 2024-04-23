A screenshot of a purple WSP Swarm with fun weapon charm in Warzone's firing range.
MW3 just banned a problematic, powerful SMG from Ranked Play

The weapon meta could be shifting very soon following the latest minor update to Modern Warfare 3 on April 23.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|
Published: Apr 23, 2024 11:25 am

A new update is now live for Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, and while it’s light on content, there’s a potentially game-changing tweak included.

MW3’s next large-scale content update isn’t due until next week, and today’s patch is especially light on changes for the battle royale mode, but this update has big implications for Ranked Play in MW3 multiplayer that could change the game’s landscape for certain CoD players.

Here are all of the changes in today’s update for both MW3 and Warzone.

MW3 patch notes for April 23

MW3 operator with a massive hand cannon
Changes abound. Image via Activision

The patch for MW3 on April 23 is light on content or any substantial changes other than the conclusion of the weapon evaluation test period in Ranked Play. This means the BP50, Holger 556, MTZ-556, HRM-9, and RAM-9 are now restricted once again.

Interestingly, though, the WSP Swarm has now been restricted, too. The announcement from Treyarch was met with many players posting “W” on Twitter/X as the gun has seen a resurgence in the competitive ladder of late.

Elsewhere, the update contained some fixes for progression, issues on newer maps, and a fix for “an exploit involving Rear Grips on handguns allowing players to gain an unfair advantage.”

As for Warzone, the update only contained three separate fixes involving collision issues on Rebirth Island, a fix that was preventing the gas mask animation from playing, and another issue that prevented players in the passenger seat of a vehicle from using UAVs.

As for the test period weapons, Treyarch said it will discuss its findings with the CDL and Sledgehammer Games and share an update after the Season Three Reloaded patch, which will likely arrive next week on May 1.

For the full patch notes for MW3’s April 23 update, check out the CoD website. The patch notes for Warzone are viewable there, too.

Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of all things Marvel, Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Final Fantasy, Resident Evil, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.