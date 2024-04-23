A new update is now live for Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, and while it’s light on content, there’s a potentially game-changing tweak included.

Recommended Videos

MW3’s next large-scale content update isn’t due until next week, and today’s patch is especially light on changes for the battle royale mode, but this update has big implications for Ranked Play in MW3 multiplayer that could change the game’s landscape for certain CoD players.

Here are all of the changes in today’s update for both MW3 and Warzone.

MW3 patch notes for April 23

Changes abound. Image via Activision

The patch for MW3 on April 23 is light on content or any substantial changes other than the conclusion of the weapon evaluation test period in Ranked Play. This means the BP50, Holger 556, MTZ-556, HRM-9, and RAM-9 are now restricted once again.

Interestingly, though, the WSP Swarm has now been restricted, too. The announcement from Treyarch was met with many players posting “W” on Twitter/X as the gun has seen a resurgence in the competitive ladder of late.

Elsewhere, the update contained some fixes for progression, issues on newer maps, and a fix for “an exploit involving Rear Grips on handguns allowing players to gain an unfair advantage.”

As for Warzone, the update only contained three separate fixes involving collision issues on Rebirth Island, a fix that was preventing the gas mask animation from playing, and another issue that prevented players in the passenger seat of a vehicle from using UAVs.

As for the test period weapons, Treyarch said it will discuss its findings with the CDL and Sledgehammer Games and share an update after the Season Three Reloaded patch, which will likely arrive next week on May 1.

For the full patch notes for MW3’s April 23 update, check out the CoD website. The patch notes for Warzone are viewable there, too.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more