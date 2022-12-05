MW2, Warzone 2 leak suggests season 2 could have Japanese theme, potential Castle map remake

A first look at the upcoming second content season for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 hints at a Japanese theme, according to a new report by What If Gaming.

The report reveals two pieces of key art for the season, which both fit the aesthetic of previous seasonal key art images and seem legitimate. The information comes from @RalphsValve on Twitter, a leaker who has been correct on reports of unreleased content in the past.

Season 2 for Modern Warfare 2 Revealed



Exclusive: https://t.co/jpRtbSjtEf — Ralph (@RalphsValve) December 5, 2022

The “Season 02” key art reveals the return of the Warzone operator Ronin wielding a katana. Another piece of art shows Ronin and two other operators on what looks like a newly reimagined version of the map Castle, which was also remade for last year’s Call of Duty: Vanguard.

This won’t be the next major update for CoD, however. The midseason Season One Reloaded update is potentially coming next week on Dec. 14, offering new content in the way of a multiplayer map, a new weapon, and more.

Season two of MW2 and Warzone 2 is currently scheduled to begin on or around Feb. 1, according to the in-game countdown timer on the season one battle pass.