Two of the most dominant meta weapons in Warzone 2 just got hit with some nerfs in the latest Call of Duty update.

The RPK light machine gun and Fennec 45 submachine gun both got hit with some more substantial changes in the new update ahead of the weekend and it should bring them down a tad in the battle royale meta.

🚩 We've just released an update with Weapon and Attachment adjustments and Bug Fixes.



Read the full Season 02 Patch Notes here: https://t.co/W89IlMvIcP — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) February 24, 2023

The RPK received an increase to its initial bullet vertical recoil, an increase to its horizontal recoil, and reduced damage ranges. The weapon has been the top gun in Al Mazrah since November.

The Fennec 45, meanwhile, has been a popular choice for SMG users in battle royale and Resurgence. The SMG had its far damage reduced and also had its damage against armor reduced. Infinity Ward says the gun will now require two additional bullets to break three armor plates.

Another weapon that was hit pretty hard by a nerf in the new patch is the TAQ-V. The full-auto battle rifle had reductions to its near damage, muzzle velocity, far damage range, and movement speed.

Here’s the full list of changes in the update, including further balancing to other guns and attachments.

MW2 and Warzone 2 Feb. 24 patch notes

Global changes

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue causing incomplete main menu notification text to get cut off, preventing Players from reading the full message.

Weapons

Weapon Adjustments

» Assault Rifles «

RPK Increased initial bullet vertical recoil Increased horizontal recoil Reduced damage ranges

Kastov 762 Reduced damage ranges

ISO Hemlock Fixed an issue causing .300 Blackout Ammunition to register as hitscan.



» Submachine Guns «

Fennec 45 Reduced far damage Reduced damage against armor Requires 2 additional bullets to break 3 Armor Plates



» Battle Rifle «

FTac Recon Increased sprint speed

Lachmann-762 Increased damage range Reduced ADS speed Reduced hip spread min Increased hip spread while moving Increase sprint speed

SO-14 Increased movement speed

TAQ-V Reduced near damage Reduced muzzle velocity Reduced far damage range Reduced movement speed



Attachments

Attachment Adjustments

» Ammunition «