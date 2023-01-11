When does Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 season 2 start?

It’s a good time to be a fan of Call of Duty these days. There’s always something on the horizon for players to look forward to, whether it be a new weapon, a new map, or something completely different and refreshing entirely.

It feels like it’s been a longer season one than usual in MW2, and that’s because it has been. Most seasons in CoD are about two months or shorter, but season one will run for over two and a half months when it’s finally over with.

Thankfully, the content drought in MW2 and Warzone 2 will be coming to an end soon. There should be a lot to look forward to for CoD players, no matter which of the game’s multiple main modes they enjoy playing with friends or solo.

Here’s when new content is coming to MW2, Warzone 2, and DMZ.

When does MW2 season two start?

Image via Activision

The in-game countdown in MW2’s battle pass currently shows that season one will end on Feb. 1, meaning that the new season will likely begin once the current one ends. This lines up with previous CoD seasons that also began on Wednesdays, which is the day that Feb. 1 lands on this year.

If the trend continues, season two will begin on Feb. 1 at around 12pm CT. An update may be downloadable beforehand, allowing players to pre-load the content and jump right in and play as soon as the season is live.

A previous leak about season two suggests that it could have a Japanese theme and include a remake of the classic map Castle, which also recently appeared in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

As is the case with every Call of Duty content season, MW2’s season two will include some new guns and a new battle pass, full of cosmetics like weapon charms, stickers, emblems, calling cards, and more. Every few months, there is a good amount of stuff for players to grind for, and season two should offer a similar experience.

It’s not just MW2 content that players can be excited about, though. Warzone 2 and DMZ are both likely to receive new updates as well, including anything from new perks, vehicles, or general features and updates to the giant map of Al Mazrah.

Official confirmation of the start date for season two in MW2 and Warzone 2 is expected in the coming weeks. Check back here for more information once it becomes available.