Why can’t you rank up beyond level 55 in Modern Warfare 2? Rank-up progression explained

All Call of Duty players have hopped online during the launch weekend of a new game and seen a player at an unfathomable rank.

If you’re one of those public lobby demons who hits max rank within a few hours of the game releasing, you may realize there’s a distinct wall that’s hit within the leveling process in Modern Warfare 2.

Maximum rank of the basic leveling system in MW2 is 55. After that, players are stuck and cannot progress further. It may seem like the grind comes to an unceremonious halt at 55, but there’s more to the game than meets the eye at launch.

Here’s the skinny on what’s going on with players stuck at level 55 in MW2.

Why am I stuck at level 55 in MW2?

Image via Activision

“The first 20 days between [launch] and Nov. 16 give you the ultimate opportunity to prepare for an incredible year full of content,” Activision said.

Once players hit the maximum military rank of 55, traditional progression will stop until season one begins. MW2 is bringing back the seasonal prestige system of the past few CoD titles, which means prestige ranks are tied to seasons.

Season one begins on Nov. 16. At that point, players’ prestige ranks will be reset to level one and the grind to hit max prestige rank in each season will begin. Until then, players can work on other things in the progression system of the game.

“To begin with, Modern Warfare 2 brings you the familiar leveling system; you have 55 Military Ranks to complete, each unlocking as you receive experience points (XP) from actions you perform during different matches,” Activision said. “Even if you somehow hit Military Rank 55 on day one, there are multiple ways to set yourself up for success in Season 01 and beyond.”

Other grinds besides traditional rank include weapon camos, weapon mastery, as well as leveling Special Ops kits in the new co-op mode. All of these things will help prepare players for the launch of season one, which coincides with the release of Warzone 2 and DMZ mode all on the same day.