How many people play Modern Warfare 2?

Whether you love the game or hate it, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been a huge commercial success for Activision.

MW2 has been the biggest launch for CoD since Black Ops II all the way back in 2012. And with plans to continue to support the title and its other modes, Warzone 2 and DMZ, the foreseeable future of CoD is full of big-time growth.

Seemingly everyone has bought or played or at least tried out MW2. And with millions of copies sold, that number will continue to grow as there are sales, word of mouth spreads, and players look to hop online with their friends. But just how many players can they find online?

Here’s how many people are playing MW2.

MW2 player count

Image via Activision

It’s impossible to know the exact number of players playing MW2 at any given time, considering that numbers like that aren’t readily available to the public, other than on the Steam platform.

As of Nov. 11, 2022, the all-time peak of players on MW2 on Steam was 262,875, according to SteamCharts. But that is likely a very, very small fraction of the game’s total player base. It’s the CoD franchise’s biggest-ever launch on Steam.

Screengrab via SteamCharts

MW2 is also available on PC on Battle.net, plus a myriad of consoles like PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. In general, CoD is more popular on consoles, so the bulk of the player population is playing there.

On Nov. 7, however, Activision announced that MW2 had made over $1 billion in sales with over 10 billion matches played in its first 10 days. Since the game is priced at $70 or $99 in most regions, we can extrapolate that the game has sold at least 12 million copies, and that number will only rise from here on out.

With 12 million MW2s in the wild, you can bet that at least a million players are playing the game across all platforms throughout each day. And with crossplay enabled, they’re all matching up against each other in various games.

Activision will likely reveal a more accurate player number in future press releases and sales reports throughout the year.