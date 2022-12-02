All Modern Warfare 2 Twitch drops for CDL opening weekend and how to redeem them

Call of Duty esports is back home where it belongs.
No, MLG.TV is not making a return. But the Modern Warfare 2 CDL season in 2022-2023 is back live and streaming on Twitch. The matches can be found on the official Call of Duty Twitch channel all throughout the season.
Not only that, but in-game loot drops are coming as part of the partnership between the CDL and Twitch. This means players can rack up viewership time and earn things like double XP tokens, weapon charms, and more all in the meantime.
Here’s how to score some in-game loot just by watching MW2 matches on Twitch.
How to get MW2 CDL Twitch drops
Here’s how to earn the Twitch drops for the 2022-2023 CDL Opening Weekend:
- Link your Activision account with your Twitch account. This can be done on the Activision website.
- Go to a participating live channel, including Call of Duty.
- Start watching the stream during these applicable times:
- Friday, Dec. 2, 1pm CT to 11pm CT
Watch for 30 minutes and claim the reward CDL 2023 Calling Card
- Friday, Dec. 2, 1pm CT to 11pm CT
Watch for one hour and claim the reward one hour Double XP
- Friday, Dec. 2, 1pm CT to 11pm CT
Watch for one hour 30 minutes and claim the reward CDL Sneakers Weapon Charm
- Saturday, Dec. 3, 1pm CT to 11pm CT
Watch for one hour and claim the reward one hour Double Weapon XP
- Saturday, Dec. 3, 1pm CT to 11pm CT
Watch for one hour 30 minutes and claim the reward CDL Smokes Emblem
- Sunday, Dec. 4, 1pm CT to 11pm CT
Watch for one hour and claim the reward Handing Out an L Emblem
- Sunday, Dec. 4, 1pm CT to 11pm CT
Watch for one hour 30 minutes and claim the reward CDL Chopper Skin
- Friday, Dec. 2, 1pm CT to 11pm CT
You can check your progress toward the drops by checking the Drops page on Twitch.