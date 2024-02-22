MTZ 556 becomes must-use Warzone loadout after surprise buff

To get aligned better with other long-range weapons in Warzone, Raven Software buffed the MTZ 556, making the AR a force to be reckoned with.

Recommended Videos

As part of a minor update on Feb. 21, the MTZ 556’s initial gun kick and recoil while firing decreased. Additionally, the AR had its max damage values and range increased, near to mid damage values and range increased, and minimum damage increased.

There is a new contender for best AR in Warzone. Image via Activision

A fast fire rate and strong gun kick tend to be characteristics of a weapon best used in short-to-medium range gunfights, but this update drastically changed how players should think about the underrated AR in Warzone.

MTZ 556 Warzone buff explained

Thanks to data provided by TrueGameData, The MTZ 556 time-to-kill speed from 24 meters away improved from 851 milliseconds to 777. For comparison, the RAM-7 has a TTK speed of 671 and still dominates any gunfight up to around 40 meters.

So for Resurgence maps, it still makes sense to use the RAM-7. But for long-range engagements on Urzitskan, it now makes more sense to consider trying the MTZ 556 because the recently buffed AR doesn’t suffer the same significant damage drop-off at 40 meters. It even beats out the Holger 26 and Bruen MK9, which many consider two of the best weapons in Warzone at the moment.

Best MTZ 556 build in Warzone season 2

Here is the best MTZ 556 build to use in Warzone.

Muzzle: VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor

VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor Barrel: MTZ Drifter Heavy Long Barrel

MTZ Drifter Heavy Long Barrel Stock: MTZ Marauder Stock

MTZ Marauder Stock Optic: Corio Eaglesye 2.5x

Corio Eaglesye 2.5x Ammunition: 50 Round Drum

This loadout focuses on improving the AR’s bullet velocity damage range and recoil control while not sacrificing too much mobility. Players can choose to go with the Bruen Heavy Support underbarrel for improved gun kick and horizontal recoil. However, if they want something a little different, the MTZ Marauder Stock helps with both types of recoil and also greatly improves gun kick, which is why it is probably the best option for this AR.