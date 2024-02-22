Category:
MTZ 556 becomes must-use Warzone loadout after surprise buff

We finally have an AR to compete with the RAM-7.
Published: Feb 22, 2024 04:09 pm
Player holding the MTZ 556 in Call of Duty
Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get aligned better with other long-range weapons in Warzone, Raven Software buffed the MTZ 556, making the AR a force to be reckoned with.

As part of a minor update on Feb. 21, the MTZ 556’s initial gun kick and recoil while firing decreased. Additionally, the AR had its max damage values and range increased, near to mid damage values and range increased, and minimum damage increased.

Warzone soldiers running with guns.
There is a new contender for best AR in Warzone. Image via Activision

A fast fire rate and strong gun kick tend to be characteristics of a weapon best used in short-to-medium range gunfights, but this update drastically changed how players should think about the underrated AR in Warzone.

MTZ 556 Warzone buff explained

Thanks to data provided by TrueGameData, The MTZ 556 time-to-kill speed from 24 meters away improved from 851 milliseconds to 777. For comparison, the RAM-7 has a TTK speed of 671 and still dominates any gunfight up to around 40 meters.

So for Resurgence maps, it still makes sense to use the RAM-7. But for long-range engagements on Urzitskan, it now makes more sense to consider trying the MTZ 556 because the recently buffed AR doesn’t suffer the same significant damage drop-off at 40 meters. It even beats out the Holger 26 and Bruen MK9, which many consider two of the best weapons in Warzone at the moment.

Best MTZ 556 build in Warzone season 2

Here is the best MTZ 556 build to use in Warzone.

  • Muzzle: VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor
  • Barrel: MTZ Drifter Heavy Long Barrel
  • Stock: MTZ Marauder Stock
  • Optic: Corio Eaglesye 2.5x
  • Ammunition: 50 Round Drum

This loadout focuses on improving the AR’s bullet velocity damage range and recoil control while not sacrificing too much mobility. Players can choose to go with the Bruen Heavy Support underbarrel for improved gun kick and horizontal recoil. However, if they want something a little different, the MTZ Marauder Stock helps with both types of recoil and also greatly improves gun kick, which is why it is probably the best option for this AR.

related content
Read Article Warzone devs explain reasoning behind weekly playlist rotation choices
A group of Warzone operators take aim at an unseen enemy.
Category:
CoD
CoD
Warzone devs explain reasoning behind weekly playlist rotation choices
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 22, 2024
Read Article The best MTZ-556 loadout in Warzone season two
A screenshot of Warzone's MTZ-556 AR
Category:
CoD
CoD
The best MTZ-556 loadout in Warzone season two
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay and others Feb 22, 2024
Read Article What is Cursed Ammo in MW3?
Zombie soldier in MW3 season two Horde Hunt opening
Category:
CoD
CoD
What is Cursed Ammo in MW3?
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Feb 22, 2024
Read Article Nadeshot begs CoD devs to update anti-cheat as MW3 stays ‘plagued with cheaters’
Two MW3 characters running next to each other.
Category:
CoD
CoD
Nadeshot begs CoD devs to update anti-cheat as MW3 stays ‘plagued with cheaters’
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Feb 22, 2024
Read Article Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes for February 2024
Category:
CoD
CoD
Codes
Codes
Mobile
Mobile
Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes for February 2024
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Feb 22, 2024
Author

Ryan Lemay
Ryan graduated from Ithaca College in 2021 with a sports media degree and a journalism minor. He gained experience as a writer with the Morning Times newspaper and then Dexerto as a games writer. He mainly writes about first-person shooters, including Call of Duty and Battlefield, but he is also a big FIFA fan. You can contact him at ryanlemay@dotesports.com.