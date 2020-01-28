MP5 and M4 nerfed in latest Call of Duty: Modern Warfare patch

The two best guns in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, the MP5 and M4, have been nerfed by Infinity Ward, alongside several bug fixes that include Shipment spawns, in the latest patch that was released today.

The MP5 submachine gun has had its headshot multiplier reduced, meaning that it could have a longer time-to-kill when aiming at the head. The 10mm magazine range has also been hit with a slight decrease. But that’s not all.

The M4 assault rifle, widely considered to be the second-best gun in the game, has had its base damage output decreased to reduce headshot effectiveness, similar to the MP5. In contrast, the M13 has been buffed with a slight reduction of recoil and an increase to damage output for headshot effectiveness.

The spawns on Shipment may have been fixed in this latest patch, too. Spawn frequency has been reduced to counteract spawn trappers that cause instant death upon respawning. Most importantly, the spawns in Domination have been tweaked using new logic to address the same concerns.

The full list of patch notes can be found below:

Playlist update

Added Deathmatch Domination.

Added Gunfight Custom.

Shipment 24/7 is back (Replaces Shoot the Ship).

Removed Winter Docks.

Moved Capture the Flag into the Quick Play Filter.

General fixes