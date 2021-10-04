Mountain Dew and Doritos packages now have double XP codes for Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone

Because nothing says World War II like "doing the Dew."

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. A new Call of Duty is on the horizon and now you can get double XP from Mountain Dew and Doritos once more.

The Dew and Doritos campaign has begun again, with specially marked packages of the tortilla chips and sugary soda offering “dual XP,” meaning both double XP and double weapon XP, in Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard after the latter is released on Nov. 5.

Screengrab via DewAndDoritos

A 20-ounce bottle of Mountain Dew will offer 15 minutes of dual XP, while an 18 pack gives one hour of dual XP. The big daddy, the 24 pack of Dew, will give two whole hours of dual XP. Every 20-ounce can of Mountain Dew: Game Fuel will also give 15 minutes of dual XP along with an exclusive character skin.

Doritos, meanwhile, will give 15 minutes of dual XP for every 2.75- ounce bag of snacks, with the big 9.25-ounce bags giving one hour of dual XP. The bags, interestingly enough, feature a Black Ops Cold War character as opposed to one from either of the two eligible games.

Once the bags or cans are procured, fans can punch in their codes on DewAndDoritos.com to earn their XP codes. And then the grind begins, but please make sure to wash your hands of Dorito dust before grabbing a controller or mouse and keyboard.

This current promotion ends on March 28, 2022, so there’s plenty of time to stuff your face with chips and guzzle soda while grinding both CoD titles before it ends.