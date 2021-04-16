Most Wanted contracts removed from Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone players won’t be able to find Most Wanted contracts in-game for the time being due to a powerful glitch.

The contract will no longer appear in Verdansk BR modes for the time being, at least while Raven Software investigates a fix for a major issue, according to the developer and its Trello page.

🛠️ We've updated #Warzone to no longer include the Most Wanted Contract in the Verdansk BR Playlist.



This contract was linked to players entering an invincible state.https://t.co/QFUl3ObBoo — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) April 16, 2021

The bug has to do with the Most Wanted contract somehow allowing players to enter an invincible state or a "god mode" of sorts. That's obviously a problem, so the quick fix, for now, is to take the contract out of the game.

While this is unfortunate for fans of the Most Wanted contract, the fast response from Raven is a big positive. Plus, there are still plenty of other kinds of contracts for players to hunt down to earn cash and loot.

Warzone has been home to a number of unfortunate bugs and glitches, like the infinite stim glitch, which allows players to constantly heal themselves in the damage circle for easy wins.

The next season in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War is due to begin next week. Some kind of game-changing event is set to occur in Verdansk on April 21.