Modern Warfare 3 dev officially confirms return of slide canceling, reload canceling

The lead developer behind Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, Sledgehammer Games, has detailed some of the changes to movement coming in this year’s sequel.

The controversial removals of movement techniques slide canceling and reload canceling in Modern Warfare 2 are being reinstated, Sledgehammer confirmed in a series of tweets today. Rumors and leaks had pointed to these inclusions, but it’s official now.

The core mechanics of #MW3 will bring exceptional freedom of choice, movement, and customization to gameplay. Today, we'd like to highlight a few popular requests included in today’s big announcements 🧵 pic.twitter.com/dgUfRACJcU — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) August 17, 2023

“Sliding has been enhanced with offensive capabilities,” Sledgehammer said. “By default, Tac-Stance is allowed during a slide, and an equippable Perk enables ADS precision. Additional tuning includes increased control over slide direction & the option to cancel the animation to get back onto your feet.”

While slide canceling was a favorite feature for many in MW 2019 and the original Warzone, Tac-Stance is something new entirely. It’s not clear just yet what the new feature is, but Sledgehammer seems excited about it.

“Tac-Stance balances mobility and accuracy, allowing for evasive maneuvers and aggressive engagements,” Sledgehammer said. “It’s available on most weapons, including those carried forward from MW2, and can be dynamically toggled anytime during gameplay.”

Reload canceling, meanwhile, has been included in several past CoD titles, including many of the favorites throughout the series, such as Black Ops 2. Its removal in MW2 was another of many odd decisions from Infinity Ward.

“Getting caught during a reload shouldn’t mean the end of your killstreak,” Sledgehammer said. “While reloading a weapon with ammo remaining in the magazine, you can get back into the fight by canceling the reload animation.”

CoD players will get to test out all of MW3’s movement features when the open beta, confirmed today by Activision, releases sometime in the next few months. The full game releases on Nov. 10.

