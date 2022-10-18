Modern Warfare 2 will have Twitch drops

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s launch will have Twitch drops for players to earn exclusive in-game content including a blueprint and calling card.

Despite having a deal for the Call of Duty League with YouTube, the latest Call of Duty release will have Twitch drops tied to different streamers who have drops enabled. From Oct. 26 to Nov. 6, players will have the ability to watch an hour of streams on Twitch to unlock all of the available content. To earn the rewards, players will have to link their Activision ID to their Twitch accounts, which can be done through Twitch. After that, tune in to any streamer playing MW2 with drops on and start earning.

Watch your favorite COD streamer play #MWII and unlock these rewards between Oct 28 – Nov 6 🔥 Be sure to link your Activision ID and Twitch account: https://t.co/i0BS6O0Cuw pic.twitter.com/bCLm9gpQ7Q — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 18, 2022

There are four different rewards to be earned through drops. The first drop can be earned after watching a stream for 15 minutes and will grant players an exclusive task force weapon charm. At 30 minutes players can earn the task force calling card and emblem which matches the weapon charm achieved earlier. The 45-minute mark will earn a metallic skull sticker with a knife in its mouth and finally at one hour players will receive a sniper blueprint.

While the rewards for the Twitch drops have been released, there is not a list of streamers that will have drops enabled on their streams. Multiple Call of Duty streamers have left the platform but there are still a few like Scump and NickMercs that could potentially have drops enabled. Once an hour has been watched on a Twitch stream the rewards will be redeemed to the player’s account and will become equipable.